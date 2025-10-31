The Atlantic story began:

The former White House adviser Katie Miller—mother of three young children, and wife of the presidential right-hand man Stephen—walked out of her front door one Thursday morning last month and was confronted by a woman she did not know. When she told this story on Fox News, she described the encounter as a protest that crossed a line. The stranger had told Miller: “I’m watching you,” she said. This was the day after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. It also wasn’t anything new. For weeks before Kirk’s death, activists had been protesting the Millers’ presence in north Arlington, Virginia. Someone had put up wanted posters in their neighborhood with their home address, denouncing Stephen as a Nazi who had committed “crimes against humanity.” A group called Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity warned in an Instagram post: “Your efforts to dismantle our democracy and destroy our social safety net will not be tolerated here.” The local protest became a backdrop to the Trump administration’s response to Kirk’s killing. When Miller, the architect of that response who is known for his inflammatory political rhetoric, announced a legal crackdown on liberal groups, he singled out the tactics that had victimized his family—what he called “organized campaigns of dehumanization, vilification, posting peoples’ addresses.” Stephen Miller soon joined a growing list of senior Trump-administration political appointees—at least six by our count—living in Washington-area military housing, where they are shielded not just from potential violence but also from protest. It is an ominous marker of the nation’s polarization, to which the Trump administration has itself contributed, that some of those top public servants have felt a need to separate themselves from the public.

This is the Democrat Devolution in which they replace societal norms with chaos and violence that are designed to regain, consolidate and concretize power. Democrats are forcing mothers with young children to flee their homes under the threat of violence.

Rachel Bovard tweeted, “Only the Atlantic could spin violent threats against Trump administration officials and their families (with young children!) as the fault of Donald Trump. Really gross.”

The Atlantic blew off assassination threats, saying, “they are shielded not just from potential violence but also from protest.”

As if. I am sure the Millers, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and all the others hear plenty of protests. They just don’t want to wake up to find a bugged-eyed vigilante in their backyard with a cache of weapons intent on assassinating them and their families—a situation Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced.

Four weeks ago, DOJ announced, “Nicholas Roske Sentenced to Over Eight Years in Prison for Attempted Murder of Supreme Court Justice in Maryland.”

Back when Tucker Carlson was on Fox News, a group of Antifa vigilantes showed up at his home while he was on the air. They began banging on the door and chanted, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.”

Their excuse? Well, somebody said he was racist. It’s the lynch-the-klansman mentality. No actual proof is needed.

Anymore, Democrat protests are just a cover for violence. The media promoted this lie by falsely claiming the 2020 riots in Minneapolis and elsewhere were “mostly peaceful protests.”

No, they were diversions from the nightly violent destruction of middle-class small businesses and a police precinct house.

Democrats do not want safe houses for their prey. Adria Lawrence, an associate professor of international studies and political science at John Hopkins University, told Atlantic that housing political advisers on bases sends a problematic message. “In a robust democracy, what you want is the military to be for the defense of the country as a whole and not just one party.”

In a robust democracy you do not need to have the military protect anyone.

Democrat brownshirts targeting Republican officials should be the ones forced to relocate to military housing. The government forces federal officials to pay rent.

Leave a comment

Share

The Atlantic said, “In most cases, the civilian officials pay fair market rent for their base home, a formula determined by the military. Hegseth, in keeping with a 2008 law that aimed to make Gates’s Navy-owned housing arrangement more affordable, pays a rent equivalent to a general’s housing allowance plus 5% (in this case, totaling $4,655.70 a month). The moves, however, can also save the government money. In some cases, base living can reduce the cost of providing personal security to officials, one person familiar with the relocations told us, because protective teams do not need to rent a second location nearby as a staging area.”

Four-star generals make $221,900 a year, as war consigliere Hegseth makes $246,400. Unlike the generals, he does not get a $50,000+ a year housing allowance.

In its rewrite of Atlantic’s story, the New Republic said:

A group called Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity have organized protests near the ghoulish politico’s home, posted wanted posters with his address alleging he’d committed “crimes against humanity,” and written messages on the sidewalk in front of his house in chalk warning that “Miller is preying on families.” Katie Miller lamented that the day after far-right activist Charlie Kirk was killed, a protester approached her outside her home. She claims the protester said, “I’m watching you.”

Ghoulish is an odd synonym for bald.

The Atlantic story said:

“WE ARE PEACEFULLY RESISTING TYRANNY,” ANUFH responded in a post. “GUNS KILL PEOPLE. CHALK SCARES FASCISTS.”

That brought up memories of 2016, when snowflake students at Emory University were triggered by seeing “Trump 2016” in chalk on sidewalks. University President James Wagner responded with a photo op of him writing on the sidewalk in chalk, “Emory Stands For Free Expression.”

Fascists don’t fear chalk, idiot liberals do. What the Millers fear are intimidation and the growing probability of violence. That has them fleeing their homes. The people who are chasing them out say threats are covered by the First Amendment.

But the right to be secure in one’s own home is covered by the First, Second and Third amendments.

Oh I long for the years of yore (2018) when the worst a Trump official had to face was being asked to leave a Little Red Hen restaurant.

As Donald Trump succeeds as president, the left gets more and more desperate. Our Founding Fathers never imagined forcing American officials confirmed by the Senate into a Witness Protection Program, but that is where we are today.

Two polls today.

Leave a comment

Share