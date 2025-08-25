Is Lisa cooked?

Biden picked Kamala Harris as vice president because she was a black woman.

Biden picked Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice because she was a black woman.

Biden picked Lisa Cook as a Federal Reserve governor because she was a black woman.

Those are his words, not mine. He picked tokens who had two qualities besides their skin color and sex: 1. They had to be socialists (the kinder, gentler communists) and 2. they had to be dumber than him.

Cook is in trouble because she lied on her mortgage application and she is a plagiarist. PhD now stands for Plagiarized Her Diploma.

President Trump wants her to resign from the Federal Reserve.

But liberals are banking on her skin color and sex shielding her from the consequences of her own dishonesty. Smart money is on her surviving in a nation saturated by white guilt.

The New York Times reported:

Lisa Cook, Who Broke Ground at the Fed, Faces Attack by Trump The first black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve board, Ms. Cook has long been a pathbreaker in a field dominated by white men.

NYT has gone full Louis Farrakhan in calling my race white devils.

The reason white men dominate economics is black women are not taking classes that involve math. The American Association of University Women reported:

The top majors of Black students include: health and medical administration services (21%); human services and community organization (20%); social work (19%); public administration (17%); criminal justice and fire protection (15%); sociology (14%); computer and information systems (14%); human resources and personnel management (14%); interdisciplinary social sciences (13%); and pre-law and legal studies (13%).

According to Lisa Cook, less than 1% of black women major in economics. As Barbie said, math class is tough. But if you take the easy way out your reward is smaller. Two words of advice for college freshmen: petroleum engineering.

Give Cook credit because she majored in economics. The problem is, she sucks at it.

NYT’s defense of her said:

Ms. Cook has spoken often about how her experience with racism informed her approach to economics. Perhaps her best-known academic paper showed how lynchings and other violence against black Americans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries reduced the number of patents they filed. That research had implications far beyond the post-Reconstruction South. Her findings showed that economies will be less innovative and less productive when governments don’t ensure their citizens’ safety.

That paper is Violence and economic activity: evidence from African American patents, 1870-1940. It sucks.

On April 10, 2024, the City Journal reported:

Despite her pedigree, questions have long persisted about her academic record. Her publication history is remarkably thin for a tenured professor, and her published work largely focuses on race activism rather than on rigorous, quantitative economics. Her nomination to the Fed required Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tie-breaking vote; by contrast, her predecessor in the seat, Janet Yellen, now Treasury secretary, was confirmed unanimously. The quality of her scholarship has also received criticism. Her most heralded work, 2014’s Violence and Economic Activity: Evidence from African American Patents, 1870 to 1940, examined the number of patents by black inventors in the past, concluding that the number plummeted in 1900 because of lynchings and discrimination. Other researchers soon discovered that the reason for the sudden drop in 1900 was that one of the databases Cook relied on stopped collecting data in that year. The true number of black patents, one subsequent study found, might be as much as 70 times greater than Cook’s figure, effectively debunking the study’s premise. Cook also seems to have consistently inflated her own credentials. In 2022, investigative journalist Christopher Brunet pointed out that, despite billing herself as a macroeconomist, Cook had never published a peer-reviewed macroeconomics article and had misrepresented her publication history in her CV, claiming that she had published an article in the journal American Economic Review. In truth, the article was published in American Economic Review Papers and Proceedings, a less prestigious, non-peer-reviewed magazine.

Despite the poor scholarship and the lies, she got tenure at Michigan State because, well, she’s a black woman and a socialist. I am not upset because she took a job from a white man who is a socialist.

It isn’t plagiarism with socialists. It is merely the redistribution of academic wealth. Each to his own ability, each to her own CV.

The City Journal said, “In a series of academic papers spanning more than a decade, Cook appears to have copied language from other scholars without proper quotation and duplicated her own work and that of coauthors in multiple academic journals without proper attribution. Both practices appear to violate Michigan State University’s own written academic standards.”

Shades of Claudine Gay, the first black woman president of Harvard who also had the shortest presidency in the school’s nearly 400 years because she plagiarized Carol Swain, a professor at Vanderbilt. She’s a black woman too.

On February 1, 2024, the Harvard Independent reported:

Dr. Carol Swain was initially shocked to find out that former Harvard University President Claudine Gay had been accused of plagiarizing her work. “I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt,” she said in an interview with the Independent. Dr. Swain, a political scientist and educator from southwestern Virginia, began researching the allegations to form her own conclusions. “At that time, I was willing to entertain the possibility that it was just an accident… People would say, ‘What’s wrong with you? Aren’t you upset?’ No, I was not upset at that point.” Her feelings quickly changed. After finding multiple instances in which she felt Gay had not only copied her language, but her research agenda, she became “very disturbed.” “For me, it was a lot more than just the two places where you have verbatim language that she took,” she said. “Her whole research agenda [and] her dissertation draws heavily on my work, and even how she frames the questions, yet there are no citations.” “Lots of scholars, many of the ones that she cites, actually did studies around my conclusions in Black Faces, Black Interests. But what I found was, I would find her framing her research questions and things around my ideas, but not citing me,” Swain explained. “It would have been fine to me if she had actually included me in a literature review where she just mentioned my work, what I said, and either challenged it directly, affirmed it, or expanded it. That’s how you do research.” Dr. Swain’s emotions turned to anger when it became clear that the Harvard Corporation would not fire Gay. On December 12th, the Corporation released a statement that they “unanimously stand in support of President Gay” and that they have “confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal.” Though Claudine Gay formally resigned not long after, both her resignation statement and that of the Corporation’s were not sufficient enough for Swain.

Harvard did not fire Gay, instead giving her a cushy job, thus sending a stern warning to would-be plagiarists: don’t get caught—unless you want reduced responsibilities with almost the same pay.

The larger message is one of entitlement to black women, provided they are socialists.

Occasionally, their greed and inefficaciousness catch up with them.

On February 26, Newsweek reported, “Tiffany Henyard, dubbed ‘America’s worst mayor,’ has decisively lost the Democrat Party primary to run again for the role in Dolton, Illinois.”

The story also said:

According to NewsNation, her scandalous spending included $67,000 on travel over a four-month period, $85,000 toward hosting a party and $43,000 splashed out on Amazon in just one day. In April 2024, former Chicago Mayor Lightfoot, an attorney, was hired to investigate Henyard’s spending. In August she concluded that Henyard had made questionable purchases and failed to provide the expected financial accountability. According to Lightfoot, under Henyard’s leadership, Dolton went from having a $5.6 million surplus in 2022 to a deficit of $3.6 million just two years later.

$67,000 on travel? Fani Willis says that is a rookie number. Try spending $700,000 of taxpayer money to get a lover boy.

Mayor Henyard sucked at corruption. You have to be pretty bad when a lightweight like Lightfoot catches you.

From Karen Bass in LA to Michelle Wu in Boston, first women of color make terrible mayors. The feds recently indicted New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for corruption.

Ending racial discrimination was noble but also practical because we stopped having to hire incompetents because they were white men.

50 years later, we are stuck with these nincompoops. And their moral turpitude makes it much harder for people like Carol Swain and Winsome Earle-Sears to maintain credibility.

