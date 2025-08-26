Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
13h

I was considering Dept of FAFO until I saw Can of Whoopass!🤣 too good Don. And of course Queen Latifah. Cleaning up DC is yet another 80/20 issue that Dems look like the idiot fools they are for choosing the 20 side——crime and filth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
13h

Unfortunately Mia Love passed away, so the default position is Harris Faulkner.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by Don Surber and others
184 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture