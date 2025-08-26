Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy, I said to myself a couple of weeks ago. The media told me that Donald Trump was taking over Washington in an authoritarian manner. Finally, I thought, he would lock Hillary up.

The Red Hats Are Coming! The Red Hats Are Coming! The Red Hats Are Coming!

You can imagine my disappointment when I discovered that all the president did was have the FBI arrest a few criminals, ICE deport some illegal aliens, and the National Guard patrol the streets. Oh, and the Guard tore down the pup tents of the vagrants.

This is what I get for trusting the media again. I know better.

The Red Hats takeover of the town was so lame that even Judge Boasberg didn’t bother to stop it.

Wards 7 and 8—literally the dark side of town—are now safe again.

A rapper named 1WayWick posted a video of himself wearing his jewelry (I think they call it bling) while walking down the street in DC in the evening. The video drew many comments because walking down the sidewalk after the streetlights come on without being mugged is a rare occurrence in certain neighborhoods in the nation’s capital.

My favorite:

When the community that is directly affected by crime feels safer, you know it’s working. Also, when the white VA women protest, you know it’s working.

The opposition to Trump’s liberation of Wards 7 and 8 from crime has gone from denying there is a problem when the homicide rate for black people in DC is 13 times the national average to complaining that everything is too nice in Washington now.

The National Guard not only is backing police up in crimefighting but tearing down the vagrant camps, cleaning up other trash and getting rid of the graffiti.

Axios complained, “President Trump is molding D.C. into his own personal Epcot—a political theme park where troops keep the peace, the White House glitters like Mar-a-Lago and museums answer to MAGA.”

A political Epcot Center sounds better than the criminal Epcot Center DC was. The nation’s capital is, after all, a tourist town. Why should they have to step aside junkies in pup tents?

But the Democrat narrative marched on past reality.

Axios’s list of things it doesn’t like included the president paying for and building a $200 million ballroom for the White House, his seeking $2 billion to fix up the city’s fountains, streets and other public accommodations and re-sodding the city’s parks.

Axios even complained about Trump taking on the city’s rats, citing his statement, “Bowser better get her act straight or she won’t be mayor very long, because we’ll take it over with the federal government. [D.C.] was a crime-infested rathole—and they do have a lot of rats; we’re getting rid of them, too.”

Clutching its pearls, Axios said he’s taking over the city:

Kennedy Center: Trump allies now run the nation's performing arts hub, with the president himself—who has floated renaming it the Trump Kennedy Center—serving as chair. Trump announced last week that the center will host the 2026 World Cup draw, kicking off a parade of prestigious global events taking place in the U.S. during his term.

Smithsonian: The White House is seeking to purge "woke" exhibits from D.C.'s iconic museums, ordering a review of all content to ensure its "alignment with American ideals."

National Capital Planning Commission: White House aides lead this powerful D.C. agency, which has targeted Fed chair Jay Powell over the central bank’s costly renovations. The panel can make or break major projects—including the proposed $3.7 billion Washington Commanders stadium, which Trump has threatened to derail over the team’s name change.

Not mentioned is the Fed’s renovations will cost $3 billion.

But what everyone not named Donald Trump overlooks is next year is the 250th anniversary of our independence from England. Cleaning up the capital should be (and now is) the first priority in preparation for the celebration.

For what good is a celebration if you cannot walk down the boulevard when the streetlights come on?

Sarah Arnold wrote, “Since the crackdown began, arrests have surged. Hundreds of criminals, including repeat offenders and undocumented individuals with lengthy records, have been taken off the streets. Violent crime has dropped dramatically. Carjackings, robberies, and assaults are down. And for over a week now, not a single person has been murdered in a city that has too often accepted daily violence as the norm.

“This outcome is not a coincidence. It is what happens when leadership stops making excuses and starts enforcing the law. For years, progressive policies and soft-on-crime prosecutors have turned a blind eye to criminal behavior, emboldening gangs and repeat offenders while everyday citizens suffered. The Trump administration’s willingness to step in and do what local leaders refused to do has made an immediate difference.”

I remember the Hough riots in 1966. We cheered when the National Guard arrived.

59 years later? Well, Nick Sortor tweeted:

National Guard troops are openly interacting with teens in DC’s Navy Yard, even letting them sit in Humvees. One of these teens said “last time I was here, there was a shooting!” I’m REALLY hoping the newfound law and order in DC will inspire kids to take a better path. It’s very possible!

Dreams of Republicans winning over black voters and taking over City Hall are a reason people should not do drugs. However, what Trump does in Washington doesn’t stay in Washington. It resonates throughout the land.

Trump has changed the national conversation. The street people are no longer homeless. They are vagrants who have no entitlement to take over our public streets and parks.

We know Trump’s federalization of the capital of the nation worked because the media has moved on to other subjects for their hysteria.

Matt “Deep State” Drudge bannered this story, “Donald Trump health fears as dark bruise spotted on President’s hand—‘He looks terrible!’ ”

Oh no. Look at him! He’s aged six months in the last six months and he looks like he is 79. Who knows what’s next? Crashing his bicycle? Falling up steps? Wandering off the stage?

While I am disappointed that The Red Hats Are Coming! failed to live up to the media hype, I am loving the results.

Maybe next time.

