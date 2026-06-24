Read my headline again: “Court allows Trump to do his job.”

Allows.

Mother may I? Yes, you may.

How big of the judges.

77 million voters elected him to deport millions. One lowly judge in the federal court system canceled their votes to deport, deport and send back home.

It came down to two judges in the DC Circuit Court to restore those votes. A third judge opposed the deportations without a trial and access to appeals courts because he was appointed by Obama. You know how that goes.

Think about the gall of the judicial branch to treat a sitting president like a child who must beg the permission of the judges before taking any action Marxists dislike.

The creation of a judicial veto is a threat to our republic because judges can take actions that delay a president’s actions. A presidential term is 1,461 days. Any delay by the judiciary eats at a president’s time. Power-mad judges like that weasel Boasberg can stop President Trump for doing anything anytime with no fear of retribution.

His buddy Chief Justice John Roberts is always there to protect Boasberg.

There are three equal (hundred dollars per word lawyers say co-equal) branches of the government. The legislature can impeach judges and executives. Presidents can veto legislation, subject to a congressional override. And judges can override both.

But wait a second. While Congress can impeach judges, what can the president do?

You say he can appeal the decision?

That just puts his fate in the hands of another set of judges while the clock ticks down on his presidency.

Courthouse News reported:

A D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday reversed a federal judge’s order blocking the Trump administration from expanding expedited removal procedures to immigrants who have been in the country under two years. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court determined that the Department of Homeland Security’s revival of an identical 2019 policy, which allows the department to exercise its removal power to the “maximum extent allowed by Congress,” does not violate immigrants’ due process. On Jan. 21, 2025, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamin Huffman authorized expedited removals and expanded their range to immigrants encountered within 100 miles of the southern border. Make the Road New York filed suit the next day, arguing the revived policy would expand “fast-track deportations” and give President Donald Trump “a cheat code to circumvent due process and the Constitution.” U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Joe Biden appointee, granted a stay in August 2025 after finding the policy likely violated the immigrants’ due process rights, as they had a significant liberty interest in remaining in the country and faced a substantial risk of that right being wrongfully denied under the Huffman policy.

So Joe Biden—through an appointee—got to knock 10 months off the clock on Trump by ignoring Congress and the law by granting due process to people who by law are not given such privilege. U.S. Circuit Judge Justin Walker, joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, wrote in the court’s opinion.

Courthouse News said, “Walker said Cobb used the incorrect due process standard— from the 1976 Supreme Court case Matthews v. Eldridge—when she froze implementation of the policy in August 2025.”

Notice, it took 10 months to get this egregious error rectified. The judicial system is blocking the will of the people with impunity. That won’t last much longer.

In a few days we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of a document that told the King of England, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Real Americans are not the only civilized people to protest the import of cheap Third World knockoffs.

Last week, the European Parliament voted 418-218 to pass the Return of Migrants, a major overhaul of EU migration policy aimed at streamlining and increasing the deportation of undocumented migrants and failed asylum seekers. The legislation is designed to standardize return processes across all 27 member states.

Under the new law, EU countries can establish bilateral agreements to send migrants to detention centers located in non-EU countries while awaiting repatriation.

The maximum pre-removal detention period for migrants awaiting deportation has been extended from six months to up to two years (and up to 30 months in certain circumstances).

Deportation orders are mutually recognized across the bloc, and legal appeals filed by migrants will no longer automatically halt the execution of a deportation order.

Re-entry bans into European nations have been expanded, spanning up to 10 years or even applying for life, and migrants who refuse to cooperate with repatriation efforts face withdrawal of welfare benefits.

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Supporters chanted, “Send Them Back.”

Opponents chanted, “Shame On You.”

64 years ago, Elvis recorded Return to Sender. That’s my feeling today but I would add “and the ‘Mother May I?’ Judges Too.”

On a personal note, on Monday I woke up to no Internet. A storm had knocked it out and Comcast was slow to fix it. The upside was while talking to Comcast about getting the service restored, I upgraded my Internet to small business and downgraded my cable to basic cable with an old people’s discount.

But when it came back on, the Internet was real slow—so slow that I began thinking it was run by AOC. Tuesday was just as bad. Around 9 PM, it hit me. Reboot, dummy. It worked just as well as before the outage. I felt like an idiot—you know, like George Conway blowing $6 million to finish 5th in a New York Democrat primary for Congress.

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