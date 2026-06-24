Don Surber

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William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
5hEdited

If you look up a picture of this judge you’ll know exactly why she was appointed. Same with that Trinidad born judge as well.

I also looked up a picture of Boasberg and and something between a weasel and a cockroach appeared.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
5h

The real problem is the miss use of our judicial system. It’s called ‘lawfare.’ War waged primarily by the evil party, aided by Leftist jurists to thwart the will of the people. Our justice system is as crooked as is our election system and both are essentially controlled by the Marxist/Democrat/Hate America Party aided and abetted by the propaganda arm of that party called the main stream media.

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