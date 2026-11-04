Yesterday, I asked readers, did France just save America?

And voters promptly and resoundingly responded no.

The Republican Party suffered the worst midterm in 16 years. You may recall that midterm in 2010. The Tea Party rose, Republicans promised to fight Obama and the party gained 63 House seats and 6 seats in the Senate.

Republicans failed to deliver and two years later, Obama skated to a second term.

This midterm result is worse because it is a communist takeover. The communists took over the party that once elected Jack Kennedy president very carefully. Everyone knew that a president’s party loses the midterm with only three exceptions in the past century-plus. The communists installed their candidates in the primaries and coasted to victory in the general election.

The fall came slowly until Obama and has accelerated since. Obama appointing an actual communist (John Brennan) as CIA director should have signaled the danger of having Obama as Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet but 13 Republican senators joined 49 Democrats to confirm him.

In January, the USA will have its first Muslim Brotherhood senator, its first Texas steer senator and its first cousin-loving senator.

I do not want to hear about Republicans failing to nominate good candidates especially when the Democrat hierarchy selected these losers. The cousin husband was brought in after the party nominated the dude with the Nazi tattoo, who later had to resign or face charges of rape.

Hakeem Jeffries will become the General Secretary of the Politburo with Chuck Schumer scheduled to become the First Secretary of the Supreme Soviet. Spartacus, aka Cory Booker, may challenge Schumer.

I’m rooting for Brian Schatz, the Hawaiian eying the job but that’s just so I can goof on that surname. Ralph Lauren said he changed his name from Lifshitz because nobody wants shit in their name. Apparently the senator is OK with having the past tense of shit as his last name.

The names and the personalities don’t matter because the power resides with the globalists. A trillion dollars a year in trade surpluses gave Red China a fortune to pay off politicians on every continent except Antarctica. Those who push open borders are the ones who sold out.

And they bought judges by the score as well. Easily half of the 670 or so of our federal district judges are on the dole via spouses and children.

Consider Judge James Boasberg. His wife, Elizabeth “Liddy” Manson, earns a six-figure salary and founder and chairwoman of the board chair of Meadow Reproductive Health & Wellness.

Their daughter, Katharine Boasberg, is a lawyer with Partners for Justice, which provides lawyers for illegal aliens.

America is in serious trouble. CIA spook-turned-senator Elissa Slotkin already plans to persecute and prosecute anyone who works for or worked for President Trump. Conehead Mark Kelly warned military officers that obeying the current commander-in-chief’s orders could put them in prison under the next commander-in-chief.

Chairman Xi has three titles but this is the most important of them all: Chairman of the Central Military Commission because it makes him the commander-in-chief of the People’s Liberation Army, the largest military in the world by number of troops.

Its tanks are not for fighting foreign wars. Those tanks are to control the civilians in Red China.

Democrats want that power and plan in two years to punish those who obeyed and carried out Trump’s orders.

During the Great Purge (1936–1938), Stalin targeted approximately 30,000 to 41,000 Red Army officers for dismissal, demotion, arrest or execution. This led to chaos and the death of 11 million Russian soldiers in World War II. That’s roughly half of the 21 million to 25 million military personnel killed in the war.

The communists did not care. They praised Stalin for leading his nation into this slaughter.

Democrats do not care who wins the next war. They openly cheer Iran, don’t they?

My message today is that recess is over. There are no more fun and games. Trump did his best and was thwarted by the RINOs who aid and abet this Soviet takeover.

Kurt Schlichter was not joking when he said buy guns and ammo.

One last thing, I often write that the first people evil tyrants attack are the Jews. Always. The rise of anti-Semitism under the guise of a Free Palestine is the tell. This is the result of American schools failing to teach children about the Holocaust. Anyone who calls Gaza a genocide mocks the actual attempt by Nazis to rid the world of Jews.

Share

Leave a comment