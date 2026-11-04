Don Surber

Don Surber

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Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
3h

The name I wanted to see in the poll is John Thune. Ya think maybe he should have gotten the SAVE act passed?

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This day's anger and sadness should harden into resolve, especially toward Republican leaders who asked for power and then treated accountability as a television booking. They helped squander an opportunity, and voters deserve better than another fundraising email explaining why nothing could be done. Democrats’ victories give them offices, not ownership of our rights. Trump should finish the job voters elected him to do, while citizens keep organizing, publishing, challenging abuses in court, and making political cowardice expensive. The constitutional inheritance survives through people willing to defend it when the mood turns bitter, and the cameras move on. Fight, fight, fight for liberty. The people who want obedient citizens are counting on defeated ones.

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