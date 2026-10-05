Upon his return to the Oval Office in January 2025, one of the first things President Donald Trump did was dismantle USAID. Since then, no left-wing candidate has won a presidential election in Central or South America.

The facts:

Ecuador, April 2025, Daniel Noboa defeated leftist Luisa González.

Bolivia, October 2025, Rodrigo Paz won the presidency, replacing Luis Arce. It ended 20 years of rule by the Movement for Socialism.

Hondura, November 2025, Trump-backed Nasry Asfura won the presidency. The leftist LIBRE candidate finished a distant third.

Chile, December 2025, José Antonio Kast beat leftist Jeannette Jara by a wide margin.

Costa Rica, Laura Fernández won as voters said adios to President Rodrigo Chaves.

Peru, Keiko Fujimori on her fourth try won the presidency over lefty Roberto Sánchez.

Colombia, June, Abelardo de la Espriella defeated leftist Iván Cepeda.

There is no such thing as a coincidence in politics.

Then came Sunday in Brazil. Flávio Bolsonaro won the first round of voting over President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who put Bolsonaro’s father, Jair, in jail after defeating in October 2022.

They call President Bolsonaro’s successor Lula but he is really Jose Biden, isn’t he? And he seems to be sharing the same fate.

Benny Johnson tweeted:

What we are witnessing in Brazil is the biggest political backfire in modern political history. Communist tyrants came after Brazil’s Trump, Jair Bolsonaro. He survived an assassination attempt. They banned him from running for office. Then they threw him in jail. They accused him of attempting a coup after his election was stolen, just like they [Democrats and RINOs] did here to Trump. [Bolsonaro] is currently serving a 27 year prison sentence. The response: His wife won a Senate seat. His son Carlos won a Senate seat. His son Renan won a seat in Congress. His son Flávio is ahead of Lula for president of Brazil. His son could unseat the very tyrant who threw him in jail. The persecution of Bolsonaro has backfired into a political retribution against those who weaponized Government against the people’s will. You might be able to try to silence a man but you cannot silence a movement.

The final vote will be on October 25. We will see if the communists can steal the vote.

Brazil ranks ninth in per capita income in Latin America. Nevertheless, USAID gave Brazil millions each year for the environment, AIDS, covid, nutrition for Venezuelan refugees and agriculture.

Marco Rubio, who technically runs USAID tech as it winds down, was pleased with the results so far.

The Trumpification of the Western Hemisphere two centuries after President Monroe unveiled the Monroe Doctrine is a logical next step. Monroe and his secretary of state, John Quincy Adams, warned European monarchs to stay out of Latin America.

Trump and Marco Rubio are kicking out the communists and turning the whole hemisphere red—with the notable exceptions of Red Canada and Narco Mexico.

America—and Elon Musk—have a big bone to pick with Brazil’s Alexandre De Moraes, who led the five-member panel that convicted Jair Bolsonaro, which sentenced the former president to 27 years in prison.

JJ tweeted, “Elon and X refused Moraes’s secret censorship orders, lifted blocked accounts, and shut the Brazil office after he threatened to jail Elon’s staff. Moraes then banned X and froze Starlink’s money to collect the fines, even though Starlink is a separate company.”

Moraes also went after Twitter. He began to get his comeuppance last month. A federal police dossier in the Banco Master fraud case publicized messages and records linking Moraes to banker Daniel Vorcaro, including reported requests for help avoiding arrest, personal meetings, and use of a private jet tied to Vorcaro’s circle by Moraes and his wife (which he had previously denied).

Draft contracts involving his wife’s law firm also surfaced. The disclosures prompted dozens of impeachment petitions in the Senate and intensified political conflict ahead of Brazil’s presidential election.

Corruption and communism go hand in glove. All the talk about the proletariat and controlling the means of production are blue smoke and mirrors designed to distract attention from the looting of the government by insiders.

So, is Trump winning Latin America and losing the country?

Gunther Eagleman tweeted:

Dick Morris says he’s never seen anything like it in fifty years of polling, and honestly, neither have I. Trump posted Morris’s breakdown this morning. In the McLaughlin numbers, Trump’s job approval has stayed between 47 and 50 percent every month since November 2025. This month it’s 49, which is right where his 2024 vote share landed. Gas prices went up and down, the Iran war happened, and the number barely moved. Morris also points to a generic ballot of 50 to 48 Democrat. He says history shows anything under a four point Democrat margin usually means Republicans keep the House. The polls have missed MAGA every cycle, and I don’t expect this one to be any different. Trump says he’s on the ballot, so vote like he is.

USAID money bought a lot of things, didn’t it? I have a feeling the CIA spent even more and much of it in the USA.

Benny Johnson had a humorous take on the Orangeing of the world:

Since USAID was defunded:



- Rap music is dead

- DNC is broke

- Communists have lost Venesuela, Columbia, Ecuador, Chile, Honduras, Bolivia, Peru, Costa Rica and Brazil is next

- U.S. Border is CLOSED, migrant caravans are gone

- Nationalists are winning across Europe

- CNN sold

- Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert’s shows canceled

- Dylan Mulvaney and Elliott Page can’t find work

- Lizzo can’t sell an album

- Nike stock collapsed

- No more hurricanes

- No more plant based meat

- The McRib is Back



Got what I voted for again.

I hate the McRib. I will never vote for Trump again.

Meanwhile, Muslim invaders are burning down Paris. That’s EU’s problem.

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