Don Surber

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
Oct 5

Isn’t it a shame we can have blood sucking leeches like Schumer, Sanders, waters, etc., with no term limits on their grifting but we can’t allow the greatest President in the past 45 years to continue his good works.

We have an opportunity to clean house this fall. We have to sweep the commies out of office. But it takes turnout to do it and I don’t know if people have the will any more.

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and these United States of America.

APS

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 5

The Bolsonaro name was supposed to be finished. Now Lula has three weeks to explain why voters should keep him instead of electing the prisoner’s son. That is one hell of a political reckoning. I want Trump to seize the opportunity wherever voters choose governments willing to work with America. Build trade, strengthen security, and stop treating American taxpayers as an unlimited foreign expense account. USAID’s retreat helped change the landscape. Meanwhile, Brazil has delivered something unmistakable: a first-round lead for Flávio. Lula can still win, and he can still cheat. Make him earn every lawful vote, and Bolsonaro wins.

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