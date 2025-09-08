In 1981, President Reagan banned using Medicare money to pay for sex change operations, a form of cosmetic surgery that really doesn’t change your chromosomes. Sorry XY’s. You’re male no matter if you lose your Mister Happy or not.

In 2014, Obama lifted the ban, creating a multi-million-dollar cottage industry. The plastic surgeons aimed at the youngest people possible. By 2022, 105 children’s hospitals were all-in on tranny madness.

The LGBT Mafia invented something called trans rights. This wasn’t the right to vote or to serve on a jury. This was the right for schoolboys to put on a skirt and enter the girls’ room. This was the right for an intact male to steal swimming trophies from women—an act the NCAA approved. The Olympics rewarded a male in drag a gold medal in boxing by beating a woman bloody in a ring.

People had enough.

A decade after Obama opened the barn door, voters Trumped up and closed it. Eight days into his second presidency, President Trump issued an executive order protecting kids from greedy hospital administrators who push puberty blockers and plastic surgery.

His order said:

Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end. Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization. Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.

Trump’s executive order has children’s hospitals ending their Mengele-level treatment of children.

Just like that, the kids were cured. They no longer longed to be the opposite sex. It was magic, I tell you that coincided with the loss of funding.

Last month, ABC said:

Two U.S. hospitals are the latest to announce they will be ending some, or all, of their pediatric gender-affirming care services at the end of the month. Kaiser Permanente, a health care company that manages 40 hospitals across several states—including California, Oregon and Virginia—said it is pausing gender-related surgeries for patients under age 18 on Aug. 29. It noted that other gender-related care will continue. Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. said it will also stop prescribing gender-affirming medications on Aug. 30. It follows a move the hospital made in late January to pause all puberty-blockers and hormone prescriptions for minors. Since President Donald Trump's second term began in January, at least 17 major hospital systems in at least nine states and the District of Columbia have paused, discontinued, canceled or ended pediatric gender services, according to an ABC News tally, amid mounting legal and regulatory concerns.

I voted for this.

Share

The hospital administrators have regulatory concerns? Welcome to the real world where the EPA runs industry—right into the ground.

The closures continue. WOSU reported:

Nationwide Children’s Hospital is ending gender-affirming care for all of its transgender patients including those who are over 18 or were “grandfathered in” under a state law that prohibits gender-affirming care for minors. The hospital gave a statement to WOSU Thursday evening that it’s currently in compliance with state and federal regulations, but it wants to proactively plan for quick changes in regulations. Nationwide Children’s will stop prescribing gender-affirming medicines for trans patients effective Sept. 26.

Ohio passed a law pulling the plug on tranny treatment for kids.

Trump has one more thing to do. The tranny who shot up a church with schoolchildren in it regretted his vain attempt to become a woman via this surgery and pills. Banning the trannies from buying guns (under the Gun Control Act of 1968 that LBJ and a Democrat Congress made law) should go from talk to action because sexual dysphoria is a mental illness, not a right.

What are the lessons in all this tranny madness?

The presidency has too much power. Obama triggered this savage treatment of kids who are struggling with puberty. His power of the phone and the pen is responsible for every single school or church attack by an armed tranny with a manifesto. Trump used the same power of the phone and pen to return America back to its factory setting.

The government has too much say in health care. Reagan protected children from tranny surgery for 33 years by not funding it. Obama reversed him. Trump reversed Obama.

Branding evil a civil right works. Everyone wants to be Martin Luther King—except for the assassination part. Just call it a right and call opponents phobes. The LGBT Mafia has been particularly deft at framing every loony idea as a civil right. Men in the girls’ locker room? Really?

The media is evil. The media adopted the pronoun nonsense (“her penis”) and never questioned how this issue suddenly exploded. Legitimate concerns went ignored or mocked.

The tranny movement’s demise was by its own hand. Americans are very tolerant but LGBT and the Obamanauts went too far when they went after the kids.

Leave a comment

Share