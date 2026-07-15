Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

The New York Times frame practically writes itself: Trump hates foreign aid, yet America helped Venezuela. Wrong. Trump hates waste, graft, dependency rackets, and Democrat-aligned NGO pipelines masquerading as compassion. There is a difference between emergency disaster relief and laundering billions through international aid bureaucracies that never seem to solve anything except the payroll needs of professional humanitarians. Venezuela shows the distinction. Use the State Department. Use the military where it adds logistics, lift, medical capacity, and command structure. Use trusted charities. Use private-sector transport. Keep the footprint lean. Avoid the Haiti-style confusion. And do not pretend ending USAID meant America stopped helping people. It meant the old racket lost its badge. That is not isolationism. That is competence.

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Julie Caprera's avatar
Julie Caprera
8h

Thank you for reporting on real Americans, led by competent leaders in Marco Rubio and the US military, doing what real Americans do best—humbly helping others in very challenging times, saving lives, and not enriching themselves thru grift accompanied by media grandiosity.

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