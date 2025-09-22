Matthew 5:3-12 summed up our life on Earth:

3 Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 4 Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. 5 Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the Earth. 6 Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled. 7 Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. 8 Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. 9 Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. 10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. 12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.

Many are those who read these words. Rare are those who live it. By all accounts Charlie Kirk did. Everyone seems to put his mission in terms of politics. Certainly he was as MAGA as they come. And many said he could have been president someday.

His mission was not to be president. The Lord had bigger plans for him. Glenn Harlan Reynolds wrote:

Charlie Kirk was a powerful force. He went from campus to campus and he talked to people. Generally when he was debating, he would put his microphone down, to reassure his partner that he wasn’t going to talk over them. He was respectful, and he was highly effective. He played a major role in winning over Gen Z to the conservative side. That’s why he was killed—murdered. He was murdered not because he was “hateful,” or “extreme,” but because he was effective. But now, even dead, he’s beating them, worse than he ever did when he was alive.

Charlie’s martyrdom was biblical, made necessary by the paganism that has taken over our land. Drag queens twerk in the faces of young children. School libraries distribute pornography to children, including Gender Queer with its graphic depictions of 4th graders having sex. Instead of a criminal trial, its author won library awards.

Ours is truly a sick society.

Charlie’s mission was not to win young people to conservatism, but to save them from the devil. The Lord doesn’t care about our tariffs. He cares about our souls. That the political side that rejects abortion happens to be conservative is coincidental.

Salena Zito recalled meeting Charlie for the first time:

Though he held extremely traditional beliefs, it felt like he was the leader of a countercultural revolution at that moment. I asked him if he felt like one. I’ll never forget his response. He just smiled and said: “It is never about me.”

Charlie was the leader of a countercultural movement, just like Jesus. Christianity strikes fear in the tiny hearts of tyrants because Jesus gave the world hope. Re-read the Beatitudes. I’ll wait.

He lived the Christian life. He died the Christian life. He lives on. He lived Isaiah 6:7-9.

7 And he laid it upon my mouth, and said, Lo, this hath touched thy lips; and thine iniquity is taken away, and thy sin purged. 8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me. 9 And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not.

And he did.

At Sunday’s celebration of his life at the football stadium in Phoenix, his widow told the crowd, “Eleven days ago. God accepted that total surrender from my husband and then called him to his side. More than anything, Charlie wanted to do, not his will, but God's will. And over these past 11 days, through all the pain, never before have I found as much comfort as I now do. And the words of Our Lord’s Prayer: Thy will be done. God’s love was revealed to me on the very day my husband was murdered.”

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways, but He also works in quite obvious ways as well.

Erika Kirk said, “After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence. We didn’t see rioting. We didn’t see revolution. Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country: we saw revival. This past week, we saw people open a Bible for the first time in a decade. We saw people pray for the first time since they were children. We saw people go to a church service for the first time in their entire lives.”

Later, she said something that would be a chapter in the Book of Charlie if we ever want to expand the Bible:

Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the Lost Boys of the West, the young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live on the men wasting their lives on distractions and the men consumed with resentment, anger and hate. Charlie wanted to help them. He wanted them to have a home with Turning Point USA, and when he went on to campus, he was looking to show them a better path and a better life. That was right there for the taking. He wanted to show them that. My husband, Charlie. He wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life. That young man. That young man on the cross. Our Savior said, “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.” That man. That young man. I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did in his. What Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.

The pain in her voice was heart-wrenching. Nobody said being a Christian was easy. But duty called and she answered.

The Lost Boys need saving if we are going to continue being God’s Country. Presidents cannot do that. Charlie tried to save them. He succeeded.

