Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
11mEdited

Maybe the franchisee should have just told ICE the hotel was full of Somalis stuffing suitcases full of hundred dollar bills and waiting for a Bentley to pick them up in the AM and take them to the airport!

And in all seriousness kudos to Mr. Nassetta. Me, I will be looking for a Hilton owned property next time I travel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
10m

I read today's post without drinking and spewing coffee.

Thanks Mr. S for your column today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture