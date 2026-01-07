Conservatives don’t carry signs. They don’t organize boycotts. They are too busy to picket. They just make life hard for companies that go woke on them.

Remember the gay protest day against Chick fil A? Conservatives didn’t chicken out. They responded by helping the fast food chain set a single day sales record.

Bud Light? The company reached out to trannies and wound up losing nearly a third of its sales. Modelo Especial replaced it as the No. 1 beer in America, but thanks to deportations without or with the assistance of ICE, Michelob Light now is the No. 1 beer by default.

Robby Starbucks went after woke companies who adopted racist DEI policies that discriminate against whites and Asians. The list of those who dumped DEI includes:

Tractor Supply Co., John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Brown-Forman (parent of Jack Daniel’s), Ford, Lowe’s, Molson Coors, Caterpillar, Boeing, Toyota, Nissan, Walmart, McDonald’s, Cracker Barrel, Stanley, Black & Decker, DeWalt Tools, Craftsman, and IBM.

The lesson from Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light is do not mess with conservatives.

Which brings me to Hilton Hotels. ICE is about to send home many illegal aliens in Minnesota. Rumors are 2,000 agents will descend upon its capital and spread across the former Land of 10,000 Lakes, which has become the Scam of 10,000 Somalis.

Monday began with the ICE twitter account posting communiques with a hotel in Lakeville, Minnesota, that canceled its reservations. ICE said:

NO ROOM AT THE INN! Hilton Hotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?

The Minnesota Star Tribune buried the story, adding it at the end of a story on the pending ICEaggedon with:

Though no official announcement of the deployment has been made, a social media post by ICE indicated an influx of federal agents was slated to arrive in Minnesota. The post on X accused Hilton Hotels of canceling reservations for federal agents ahead of their stay at a Hampton Inn in Lakeville during the first weekend of the new year. The post showed an email sent Jan. 2 from a Hilton address stating their staff “have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property.” The email said any customer who is “with DHS or immigration” will have their reservation canceled.

The story was international news but the local newspaper decided it was not that big a deal. This came right after Nick Shirley scooped them on X by breaking the Somalian Fraud Scandal that brought the governor down.

Face it, Minnesotans who only read the local paper live in a news desert. Think about that the next time you get an online plea from a newspaper to support local journalism.

The chain of hotels reminded people that Hilton’s hotels are run by franchisees.

A spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal, “We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

Nevertheless, Hilton’s stock took a 2.5% hit on Monday, which cost its longtime CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta, plenty of money. Ted Kennedy accidentally pulled capitalism out of its funk in 1978 when he placed a cap on executive salaries. That led to the 401-k plan for us peons and companies paying CEOs in cash and stock. That meant CEOs had a proprietary interest in their companies.

The franchise owner said, “We are in touch with the impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. We do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies and apologize to those impacted. We are committed to welcoming all guests and operating in accordance with brand standards, applicable laws, and our role as a professional hospitality provider.”

But a few hours later, rebel journalist Nick Sortor went to the hotel in question and found the franchisee lied.

He tweeted with video:

I went into the Minnesota Hilton who “apologized” for banning DHS agents, and EXPOSED them for CONTINUING to ban DHS agents Hilton Hotels has decided they want the FULL BUD LIGHT treatment at this point. Hilton’s operator, Everpeak, STRAIGHT UP LIED in their statement yesterday which said they were “in touch” with DHS to accommodate impacted agents, and “do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies.” NONE of that was true. There was NO attempt to reach DHS agents to make it right, per Asst. DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. Even the FRONT DESK manager said he had spoken with the owner shortly before I walked in around 10:50 p.m., and confirmed the ANTI-DHS POLICY REMAINED IN EFFECT. REVOKE THEIR LICENSE, HILTON, OR IT’S GOING TO COST YOU DEARLY. YOU’VE BEEN WARNED. This is an INCREDIBLY dumb battle to choose!

The hotel manager obviously never spent the night at a Holiday Inn Express or he would have known better.

Nassetta wasn’t pleased. Politicians lie all the time. In business, you get to lie only once. The CEO fired the franchisee. The company’s stock popped back up.

Bravo.

Hours later, Sortor tweeted:

IT’S OFFICIAL: The Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeview can NO LONGER be booked through any travel website, and has been NUKED from Hilton’s site FAFO, clowns. MASSIVE financial losses incoming! Hope your anti-ICE virtue signaling was worth it! 🤣

Another troublemaker (and trouble must be made in times like these), Andrew Branca tweeted:

If the Indian owners of the Hilton hotel that cancelled rooms on DHS are present in the US on visas, they should certainly be summarily deported. Even if they are NATURALIZED CITIZENS, however, they should be DENATURALIZED, stripped of their US citizens, and THEN summarily deported. When America grants a foreign national the precious gift of US citizenship it is with the expectation that the person will not act contrary to the interests of the democratically elected government of our nation. Denying DHS lodging SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY ARE ENFORCING AMERICA’S DEMOCRATICALLY CREATED LAWS is a violation of that obligation.

Nassetta has saved the company, which he has run since 2007 as CEO. It was a James Burke moment.

You may recall that in 1982, Burke was CEO of Tylenol when someone poisoned bottles of Tylenol in Chicago, which killed people. Marketing experts said that was the end of the brand’s name.

Burke ignored them. He recalled the entire inventory of Tylenol on retail shelves—all 31 million bottles—and destroyed them. Then he introduced tamper-proof Tylenol bottles with fresh Tylenol. He saved his company as well as the entire retail industry as other companies introduced tamper-proof bottles.

Billionaire Bill Ackman vouched for Nassetta, tweeting, “Hilton is one of the best managed companies in the world. Its CEO, Chris Nassetta, is one of the most outstanding CEOs in the world. I know that he is highly respected by Donald Trump and the current administration.

“Chris became personally involved in this situation from the moment he became aware of it and took immediate action. As a Hilton customer and shareholder, I am comfortable that this situation was handled appropriately and in a timely fashion.”

Trump knows what Nassetta went through because he’s in the same hotel and resort business.

Just for kicks, ICE should raid the former Hampton Inns hotel. I would like to see how many illegals it had on its staff.

