Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
Sep 30

We are watching great events unfold daily. The bad guys everywhere are playing chicken with Trump. They are dreaming to think he will blink first. What will they do when they wake up November 4th and Trump still holds the legislature?

Reply
Share
22 replies
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Sep 30

Pulling Kentucky bourbon off the shelf looks tough until your own distillers lose access to American customers. I applaud Trump for refusing to let American producers become convenient targets for Canadian political theater. A trading partnership requires something better than demanding access to our market while shutting our products out of yours. Carney and the provincial leaders should spend less time performing defiance and more time negotiating terms their businesses can survive. I want American distillers selling abroad, hiring workers, and expanding production. Trump’s pressure should serve that objective. Don has the politics right: patriotic applause cannot pay a distillery’s payroll.

Reply
Share
11 replies
142 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture