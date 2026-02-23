Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
4h

I have a couple of friends in Calgary. They are just heartsick at the way Canada has slid down the poop-chute since Castro's love-child Justin took office - and frankly, for a while before that. I look back at history and marvel that several colonies made adoption of a bill of rights a necessary requirement before adopting the new constitution. Look no further than our supposedly-free allies in Canada and the UK to see what happens without one.

Hopefully, when Alleged Governor Abigail Spankbottom signs all the unconstitutional gun laws making their way through the Virginia General Assembly, we'll once again see that Bill in action.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Jake's avatar
Jake
4h

We hear a lot about the economy. Dems and their reps in the MSM are all negative about the Trumpsters efforts to supercharge the US economy. I've been wondering lately when someone will prepare a comparison between blue states and red states economies. Who care about Canada. I want to see how California and Minnesota et al compare to Texas, Alabama etc. I'm thinking the difference would be stark and explain why some don't think the Trumpsters plans have worked for them.

Reply
Share
6 replies
113 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture