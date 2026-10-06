The 2028 presidential election will for the fourth consecutive time be a referendum on Donald John Trump. If his second presidency succeeds, as I believe it will, then the Republican nominee will prevail. If not, Barack Obama’s candidate will take the government over.

Everyone who is anyone tells me the Republican race will be between JD Vance and Marco Rubio. At this point in the 2016 cycle, the Republican race was between Chris Christie and Jeb Bush.

For Democrats, Obama will decide who will represent the party. He’s the kingmaker. In 2016, Obama picked Hillary Clinton and the party paid off Bernie Sanders to clear the way for her. In 2020, Obama picked Joe Biden and the party paid off Bernie, Pete Buttigieg and a few others. In 2024, Obama made Biden debate Trump in June to clear the way for Kamala Harris’s nomination—after taking one last shot at Donald Trump.

In Butler, Pennsylvania.

Obama is Wile E. Coyote. His quest for communism is based on the belief of inevitability. He has been meticulously patient. No matter how many setbacks he has, he believes time is on his side.

Installing a meat puppet behind the Resolute Desk on January 20, 2021, was genius. Biden was just in politics for the money. What he lacked in intelligence, he made up in avarice. He stayed bought. OK, all that lawfare backfired. But all Obama needs is another anvil, balloon and jet roller skates to make it work this time.

Meanwhile, a new generation awaits its turn to try to destroy the country. Bernie has passed the hammer-and-sickle on to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the upper-income economist from Westchester, New York, who put her degree to good use as a bartender. She’s 28 years younger than Obama and a good actress whose time may be here.

AOC will be 39 when Election Day 2028 rolls around. That may be her only chance to become the first because she soon will make the mistake that has ruined the career of many an actress—turning 40.

Men don’t have that problem. Unfair? I suppose. Golda Meir and Margaret Thatcher did not build their careers on their looks. That paid off in the long run. AOC went for the looks. Her clock is ticking. She can freeze her eggs but not her looks.

Another problem for Obama to weigh is whether America even wants a woman president. Despite a female majority in the electorate, voters declined twice in the last three elections to “make history” by “finally” electing a woman. We saw what happened to race relations when we elected the first black president.

Another problem is the two women Democrats sent were unpleasant. Trump is affable and. Biden too. They have fans. Hillary and Kamala couldn’t buy a friend. Each blew through a billion bucks to win the silver medal against Trump in the presidential Olympics. Donors noticed.

The big problem for a woman presidential candidate is people are hip to Democrats nominating DEI candidates to sneak communism in. Americans would rather have Trump than Castro.

But the alternative to AOC are girly men. Newsom is so light a baby’s breath could knock him over. Talarico is so thin he’d slip through a straw. Ossoff could play Tinkerbell in a national tour of Peter Pan. Hakeem Jeffries is the Tampon Tim of Washington.

Their only realistic hope for a male candidate in 2028 is John Fetterman who has testosterone but sadly no brain.

Right now, the polls say a bunch of numbers. The bookies, however, rank the 2028 nomination chances as AOC 17%, Newsom 16%, Ossoff 15% and Harris 7%, leaving a 45% chance it will be someone else.

The question is, however, does Obama believe AOC can win? He’s really bitter after Trump beat him twice because Obama sees him as the Great Satan. The media tells us Obama went after Trump because Trump went after his birth certificate in 2011.

The facts tell us that Obama’s jealousy of Trump reared its dainty head in 1991, some 20 years earlier when, along with Robert Fisher, Obama wrote, “[Americans have] a continuing normative commitment to the ideals of individual freedom and mobility, values that extend far beyond the issue of race in the American mind. The depth of this commitment may be summarily dismissed as the unfounded optimism of the average American—I may not be Donald Trump now, but just you wait; if I don’t make it, my children will. [But] those of us on the political left [often forget] the degree to which coalition and consensus-building among the American electorate has necessarily preceded any major federal program to reform or restructure America’s economic and political landscape.”

Obama rightly sees the problem as American optimism. And because he knows we won’t readily trade the American dream in for the nightmare of Sovietism, Obama is a full believer in incrementalism, which fully distilled is really hoping to impose rules on generations that you don’t have to live under.

I may not be a full-fledged communist stooge but just you wait: If I don’t make it to the re-education camp, my children will.

I see no evidence of AOC showing such patience.

Maybe that is not such a bad thing for her. Obama has waited for most of his 65 years to have a Union of the Socialist States of America. It always seems 20 years away and he’s at 65 years old, one slowly realizes he might not have 20 years left.

Controlling her should be no problem as she is as dumb as Biden and credentialed enough to believe she’s smart.

The question of whether she can win shouldn’t matter after the 2020 Cook County-style steal, but it does. Trump shut down USAID and suddenly Democrats have financial woes.

In August, USA Today reported:

The Democrat Party has burned through more than $207 million since the start of 2025—keeping people on staff during non-presidential election years, sending money to state parties to organize campaigns, and paying off millions in credit card bills. The spending is so extensive that at the end of June, some four months before the Nov. 3 election that will decide control of Congress, the Democrat National Committee reported having $2.2 million less than it needed to pay off its growing debt. Chairman Ken Martin wrote in a blog post that he raised a lot of money and that the spending is all part of a strategic plan to win smaller local races and build the Democrat Party’s power from the ground up.

Trump is a check magnet. He’s amassed more than $800 million this year. The tech bros were not invited to the White House just to discuss Super Intelligence (nee AI).

Trump knows 2028 is his last battle.

Whether he acknowledges it or not, 2028 is the last one for Obama. Three younger generations of politicians wait to end 36 years of baby boomerhood in the White House.

(Biden is a war baby, technically not a boomer. Obama was born in 1961, technically a boomer.)

AOC seems the best chance for Democrats, but Obama will make that decision for them again. They won’t mind because being a Democrat means never having to think.

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