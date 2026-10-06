Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 6

Give me AOC against Marco Rubio. I think Vance beats her, too, but Rubio could turn that election into a drubbing by dismantling any Hispanic support that Queen Bernie-Bot thinks she has outside of Deep Blue urban enclaves. Marco would take her promises apart in plain English (y español) and make her defend the bill handed to working families. Who pays? Who decides? What happens when Washington’s guarantees collide with Washington’s incompetence? Those are questions I’d want Rubio pressing through every debate. AOC could electrify a Democrat primary and still find herself badly outmatched before a national electorate. Republicans would need to earn that victory, but Rubio would be my choice for the fight.

Reply
Share
49 replies
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
Oct 6

Nice drawing. I would note that Sandy Occasional Cortex doesn't need a pile of papers as a counterbalance. Just an idea would be enough. She's a lightweight in every conceivable way.

Reply
Share
4 replies
224 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture