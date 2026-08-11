Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

The old media trick is to make the question itself illegal. Mention the name, and they scream racism. Mention religion, and they scream Islamophobia. Mention 9/11, Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Obama’s Arab Spring disaster, or El Sayed’s own rhetoric, and they accuse you of bigotry for noticing the pattern. Enough. A man running for the United States Senate does not get a protected identity bubble. His name, beliefs, donors, allies, foreign-policy views, and ideological commitments are fair game. Mike Rogers should keep pressing. The Democrat Party wants voters blindfolded. Michigan should look directly at what is being offered.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
6h

Allah is not the same god as the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Jesus. Islamophobia is not an irrational fear of the head choppers but in fact a survival technique for non Muslims. Can anyone forget Obama telling George Stephanopolis about his Muslim faith until George corrected him and he lied about being a Christian? The “unholy alliance” between the democrats and the head choppers need to be countered at every at every opportunity to do so. Keeping Muslims as far away from political power is an imperative and if not done we are doomed to become what has become of Western Europe!

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