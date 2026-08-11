As the U.S. Senate race in Michigan begins, the battle centers on Republican Mike Rogers calling his opponent by his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed. The Muslim candidate says Rogers is Islamophobic for pointing out that El Sayed is a Muslim.

Been there. Done that. Let’s learn from the One Big Ass Mistake America made 18 years ago. Not calling out Obama’s Muslim heritage enabled his election, which allowed him to set Middle East relations back a century because communists thrive on chaos—and Iran specializes in creating chaos.

Which leads me to two songs.

Regrets, I’ve had a few But then again, too few to mention I did what I had to do And saw it through without exemption

Blah, blah, blah. What did Sinatra know? He was a young punk of 53 when he recorded Paul Anka’s My Way. At the time, Sinatra was not finished doing things to regret.

Johnny Cash knew better and faced his lifetime of regrets when he recorded Trent Reznor’s Hurt. Cash was 70 and in his final year when he sang:

I wear this crown of thorns upon my liar’s chair Full of broken thoughts I cannot repair Beneath the stains of time the feelings disappear You are someone else; I am still right here

When America elected Barack Hussein Obama Jr. president, I was 55 and working for a zombie newspaper that a federal judge kept alive using antiquated federal antitrust laws. Easily hundreds of larger cities had only one newspaper but the judge decreed that Charleston, West Virginia, with fewer than 50,000 people, had to have two newspapers or the First Amendment would wither and die.

In writing about the grifter Obama, I was polite and followed the crowd by refusing to use his middle name as we bought the fiction that his name was unfortunate rather than what it really was—the dream of his father, who was born a Muslim.

At 72, I regret my complicity.

Early in the 2008 race, John McCain threw shade on any linking of Obama to Muslims. McCain was the Sonny Liston of presidential elections.

Conservative radio host Bill Cunningham introduced McCain at a February 2008 Cincinnati rally by referring to Barack Hussein Obama multiple times while criticizing him. McCain quickly and publicly condemned the remarks: “Whatever suggestion that was made that was any way disparaging to the integrity, character, honesty of either Senator Obama or Senator Clinton was wrong. I condemn it, and if I have any responsibility, I will take the responsibility, and I apologize for it.”

It was a crazy time. Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune wrote a column, “Middle-name calling is way over the line.”

He preached, “How bad—how ugly, how far over the line of decency—is it to invoke Barack Obama’s middle name in attacking him?”

Don’t Merle me, bro.

Zorn has yet to condemn calling Trump Hitler.

Nearly two decades later, the media (well, CNN) calls it racist and Islamophobic to call an Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed an Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed.

We are supposed to pretend that bringing his religion into the matter is wrong even though Democrats would not have nominated him without a lockstep votes for him by Michigan Muslims.

Eight years ago he sought the Democrat nomination for governor of Michigan. In a May 10, 2018, Michigan Press Association gubernatorial forum, Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed, said to Republican candidates, “You may not hate Muslims, but Muslims hate you.”

He is right, but too many Americans are in denial because they have this inane need to be loved by an enemy that wants them dead. Yes, love your enemies but bear in mind it will always be an unrequited love.

Look at Caitlin Clark who bows to her tormentors on the basketball court. She is not mistreated primarily because she is white. She is bullied because she is weak. Larry Bird was the worst trash talker in the league and he backed his words with action.

To the surprise of no one, NBC reported that Barack Hussein Obama Jr. is expected to campaign for Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed.

Also to the surprise of no one, Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed is an anti-white bigot.

Like his role model Tampon Tim Walz, Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed is cowboy without a hat or cattle. The Midwesterner reported:

Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed has argued “toxic masculinity” is at the heart of American football and described racism, misogyny and homophobia as commonplace in the sport’s culture despite spending years playing football himself. El Sayed made the comments in a 2021 Substack post responding to the resignation of then-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, whose emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic language had recently become public. “The toxic masculinity at the heart of America’s most popular sport—and men’s sports culture more generally—is way deeper than a few emails or a Jay-Z turnaround,” El Sayed wrote. El Sayed played football growing up and was a captain and two-year starter at Bloomfield Hills’s tony Andover High School.

The man uses his Muslim beliefs and followers as a sword while using cries of Islamophobia as a shield against any scrutiny, accountability or criticism.

But what worked for Obama might not work this time.

El Sayed’s opponent does not care if he is called Islamophobic because he is not from the Religion of Peace wing of the Republican Party. Mike Rogers called Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed out, saying, “Never in my life did I think I would be running against a guy that thinks America deserved 9/11. Abdul is too dangerous for Michigan. We can’t let him anywhere near the United States Senate.”

Learn from that One Big Ass Mistake, America. By cavalierly ignoring his heritage, the political elitists set American foreign policy up for failure.

On May 19, 2011, Barack Hussein Obama Jr. called for an Arab Spring—an uprising against U.S. allies in Arabia and Muslim countries.

Obama and Hillary revived the dormant Muslim Brotherhood and helped facilitate civil wars in throughout the Middle East. In Egypt, Obama urged Mubarak toward change “now.” He engaged the post-Mubarak military and later the elected Muslim Brotherhood government under Mohamed Morsi, funding it in the name of foreign aid. The end result was another strong man military regime.

In Libya, the USA and NATO helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 after 40+ years of rule. The country descended into instability and civil conflict. Refugees fled to Italy.

Syria, Bahrain, Yemen and Tunisia also suffered from violent attempts to overthrow the government. The Syrian civil war produced 13 million refugees with about half of them flooding Europe, which triggered more chaos.

15 years later, Yemen today is a battleground between the Saudis and the Iranian military division known as the Houthis. If you fund it, train it and order it into battle, that terrorist group really is part of your military.

Barack Hussein Obama Jr. released $56 billion in frozen assets and flew in $1.7 billion in unmarked bills to Iran, which funded its military and its dream of nuclear weaponry.

Obama also dismissed the rise of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria—ISIS—in 2014, telling The New Yorker magazine, “The analogy we use around here sometimes, and I think is accurate, is if a JV team puts on Lakers uniforms, that doesn’t make them Kobe Bryant.”

Thus Obama elevated Osama bin Laden to NBA superstar status.

Six months later, Chuck Todd forced him to admit ISIS wasn’t the JV squad. For once, Meet the Press served a journalistic purpose.

Calling Abdulrahman Mohamed El Sayed by his correct name isn’t Islamophobic. It is life preserving. When he says Muslims hate you, believe him because he is a Muslim.

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