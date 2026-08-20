Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Nancy Skinner’s tire scheme is California politics in miniature. Regulate cars. Regulate guns. Regulate ammunition. Regulate industry. Regulate consumers. Then suddenly discover libertarian restraint when the subject is buying children for sex. That tells you everything about the moral hierarchy of the modern left. The state will micromanage your tires to save the planet, but hesitates when predators exploit children. This is why people flee California. The governing class attacks normal life, normal work, normal families, and normal transportation while protecting the ugliest social pathologies. Deteriorata had the better advice: rotate your tires. Then drive east.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
5h

California, classically called the land of “fruits” and nuts should now be known as the ass of America and treated as such.

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