Mississippi Mom to her picky eater: Eat your hush puppies. People in Britain are starving.

The Internet was abuzz with a story that showed every state in the union has a higher per capita income than Britain.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted:

As we say in Mississippi, “Bless Your Heart.” Or as you say in the UK, “As-Salamu Alaykum.”

Look for Ofcom (Britain’s HOA of the Internet) to send him a nasty letter and a demand a fine of 10,000 pennies—or whatever they use for money these days.

The Institute of Economic Affairs, a British think tank on the economy, kicked things off with a tweet:

We asked Brits where the UK ranks vs US states in income per person. Average answer: 7th. Wealthier than 43 states. The reality: 51st. Dead last. Below Mississippi. Below Arkansas. Below every single US state. When people find out the truth, the reaction speaks for itself.



27% shocked. 22% concerned. 15% disappointed or embarrassed. 14% motivated for change. That emotional jolt is exactly why this data matters — it opens the door to reform. Most Brits think they are as wealthy or wealthier than the average American, Swiss, Singaporean and German. They are wrong on every single one. The UK is poorer than all of them—and most people had no idea. When asked unprompted what the main strengths of the UK economy are—40% of Brits said there are none. Rising to 55% among those who rate the economy as poor. That is a devastating verdict on fifteen years of stagnation.

This has to be embarrassing news ahead of King Charles III’s state visit. While British monarchs act as if they are above the political fray, Chuck’s embrace of Islam does give one pause. He is the “Supreme Governor of the Church of England.” But this year he issued a statement about Ramadan but not Easter.

The king must deal with the damage done by Keir Starmer’s Mean Girl refusal to allow the United States to use its bases in Operation Epic Fury. England may believe it has a special relationship with the United States, but Americans don’t.

The reaction on Twitter (hardly reflective of the nations as a whole) saw Americans bragging about air conditioning and Brits bragging about free health care.

What they save in money they pay in time. In the USA, specialist referrals take a few weeks. In Britain, it takes a few months. Canada’s wait times are twice as long as Britain’s.

But give the Brits credit for eschewing Medical Aid in Dying, which Canada adopted. It saves a paltry $150 million a year (if that). It is the cause of 1 in every 20 deaths in Canada.

Yes, people are dying for free health care in Canada.

Britain’s situation isn’t really news. People have known about it just like journalists and Democrat insiders knew about the pervy nature of Eric Swalwell.

12 years ago, Tim Worstall wrote in Forbes, “Britain Is Poorer Than Any US State: Yes, Even Mississippi.”

He cited the Luxembourg Income Study and noted something else, which is related:

As an example of output from the LIS they had a wonderful paper a decade ago showing that the bottom 10% in the US have the same incomes (yes, PPP adjusted) as the bottom 10% in either Sweden or Finland. While the top 10% have very much larger incomes than the top 10% in either country. All that redistribution hasn’t made the Nordic poor richer than the American poor but it has made the rich poorer.

The USA has roughly twice as many billionaires as the entire EU, despite the EU having a larger overall population (~450 million vs. ~340 million in the USA).

Billionaires matter because their wealth reflects the success of enterprise. As Jack Kennedy said of a successful economy, a rising ocean lifts all boats.

Small wonder Democrats hate him now.

Elon Musk likely will become the world’s first trillionaire as he sets upon his goal of colonizing Mars. NASA failed to capitalize on landing on the moon because public opinion swung against it, manipulated no doubt by a socialist media and Democrats.

England is not alone in falling behind Mississippi.

The Magnolia State also does better than France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Cyprus, Malta, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Poland.

In the case of Slovenia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Poland, recovering from communism takes a long time.

The other nations are rushing to communism.

Mississippi may be poor but a kid growing up there has an advantage he would not have in Europe—being American.

Didn’t have room for 7 SEC football championship rings.

Get more from Don Surber in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Leave a comment

Share