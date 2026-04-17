Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
17h

King Charles held a moslem dinner but couldn’t give his nation an Easter address. Moslem immigrants have more benefits and rights than Brits and their crimes are ignored

Reply
Share
19 replies
Jack's avatar
Jack
17h

Churchill saw through it a long long time ago:

Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.

Reply
Share
9 replies
202 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture