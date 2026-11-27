By now, many readers know more about Jensen Huang’s love life than their own. And by many readers, I mean me. He cheated on his wife with a couple of ladies, which cost him his job as CEO at Nvidia. The company immediately lost $1.2 trillion in market cap and its top engineers were about to leave.

After assurances from President Trump that Huang was no threat to national security, the board hastened to bring back the man who had made the company’s market valuation $4.5 trillion. This is called good business.

Communists hate it.

Democrat Congresswoman Becca Balint of Vermont whined, “Give me a break. If you needed any more evidence that sexism is alive and well in our society today, just think about whether a female CEO would have been welcomed back like Jensen Huang was today.”

Tell that to Andy Byron, who lost his job as CEO of the data infrastructure/tech company Astronomer after he kissed a woman who wasn’t his wife on a Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert. I don’t know much about Coldplay but I don’t think his bad taste in music caused the firing.

Balint is a lesbian. Her party is all for LGBTQ+++ but rather pious about marital infidelity. Well, at least by men not named Bill Clinton.

Which brings me back to Huang. Chuck Schumer said Congress “must demand answers from Mr. Huang and others at Nvidia about how they may have put U.S. national security at risk.” After the president vouched for Huang, Cheeseburger Chuck vowed Democrats “will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other Nvidia executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain.”

Just like they went after Hillary and her fake charity that laundered foreign bribes.

Temu Obama, Pocahontas and Chris Coons also are demanding an investigation, again citing national security risks. They belong to a party that kept Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Intelligence Committee even after the conservative press discovered her longtime chauffeur was a Chinese spy. I won’t even go into Eric Swalwell’s bang-bang of Fang Fang.

The media campaign to topple Huang and hence Nvidia began shortly after Trump visited Red China to meet Putin and Chairman Xi. Right after Trump returned, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times went public with gossip about Huang’s love life. After the campaign failed, some targeted Denny’s.

It’s stupid but since he once worked there as a teen-age busboy, dishwasher and waiter, Denny’s became a target. You see, not only did he once work there, he founded Nvidia there.

Yep, in 1993, Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem discussed the chip concept that became Nvidia over coffee at a Denny’s in San Jose (2484 Berryessa Drive). The company incorporated on April 5, 1993.

(8 years later, Nvidia replaced Enron on the S&P 500. The 25th anniversary of that switcheroo comes on Sunday.)

In September 2023, Denny’s installed a plaque at that booth: “The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congrats Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?” Huang attended a ceremony with then-CEO Kelli Valade.

Well, when the board fired Huang, someone took the sign down.

Oh no you don’t corporate managers said. Denny’s reversed the decision and tweeted, “Every story starts somewhere. We’re proud to be part of Jensen’s.”

Attached was the official statement.

Good for them.

Lunar Surfer went one step further and posted a popular meme altered to fit the occasion and called it, Jensen Huang being welcomed back into Denny’s.”

Gotta love that. His rags-to-riches story is as American as going for the TD to win instead of tie on a field goal.

The media hates Huang’s rags-to-riches success. The Independent posted a story on Thanksgiving promoting a boycott, “Why Denny’s customers are threatening boycott over former employee Jensen Huang.

“Restaurant chain Denny’s faced widespread online mockery after publishing a statement defending former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following his resignation over an extramarital affairs scandal.”

The New York Times and Politico posted similar reports.

The problem is the “widespread online mockery” was of Denny’s taking the sign down to begin with.

The call to boycott at best amounts to tens of thousands in a nation of 340 million people. Grok calculated the grassroots support of a boycott to be 1% of 1%—and there is no way of knowing if they were ever customers.

Hint: there is no Denny’s on Martha’s Vineyard.

Meanwhile, the media’s drive to lie continues as corporations vie for the coveted link by Matt Drudge. Thursday’s winner was the Mirror with a story, “Donald Trump wishes ‘drug dealers and murderers’ happy Thanksgiving in wild outburst.”

Here is what the president said:

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT! Additionally, I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated. Also, I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work. I want to thank the 2% of our Somalian population that have a job, and are actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance. These are wonderful American “citizens,” and should be allowed to stay in our Country, and celebrate Thanksgiving with us. The others should be thrown out, immediately, thereby saving the Great State of Minnesota, which has no chance if they are allowed to stay. I want to commiserate with those Reporters and Citizens who don’t understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption, and are upset with me because I took time out of my very busy schedule to fix the 17 broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House. It hasn’t been properly painted, or taken care of, for years. I felt strongly that, after being built in 1792, it was time to fix up the White House which is, after all, a primary symbol of our Country. Today, it has never looked better, and will soon have the Ballroom that Presidents have sought for over 150 years. Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers. They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands. We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Some say you cannot hate the media enough. I say, love them because if mullahs or commies take over America, they will be among the first to suffer show trials.

The devil wants to shame Huang. The Lord wants to forgive him.

I am staying out of it. I have enough of my own sins to repent.

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