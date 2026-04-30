Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MartyB's avatar
MartyB
6h

As the great Mark Steyn observed long ago, “the process is the punishment.” Comey seems well suited for the experience.

Reply
Share
20 replies
Marlene Swann's avatar
Marlene Swann
5h

“Cry harder. We’re almost out of whine.” A true Surber-ism for the ages!

Reply
Share
3 replies
172 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture