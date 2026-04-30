Things are not going as planned for the communists.

Jenni tweeted, “In case anyone isn’t aware, Trump is demanding Zambia to hand over its mineral rights by end of day tomorrow or the U.S. gov’t will cut off the country’s access to the AIDS medications that are literally keeping its citizens alive.’

Lucky McGee replied, “Good. It’s about damned time we see something in return for our overwhelming generosity to all these foreign shitholes.”

Bridgeport Paulie then replied, “I’m not sure I understand you, due to the subtle, sugar coated and diplomatic way you put it.......are you saying that the gravy train is over?”

On Wednesday, a House committee hearing with War Consigliere Pete Hegseth failed.

REP. RO KHANNA: You don’t know how much it cost the taxpayer?

HEGSETH: I would simply ask you what the cost is of an Iranian nuclear bomb. What would you pay to ensure Iran doesn’t get a nuclear bomb?

Nothing they tried seemed to work.

REP. SALUD CARBAJAL: Mr. Hegseth, I stand by what I said last time you were here. You were incompetent then, you’re incompetent now. And you’re the gift that keeps on giving and you’re the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to incompetence. With that Mr. chairman, I yield back.

HEGSETH: Other than that, I’m doing great! Thank you!

But other than personal attacks, what do the communists have? Hegseth was there to discuss Operation Epic Fury, a war they are losing. Bigly. Red China’s reputation now is as soiled as Jerry Nadler’s pants.

Obama and his Iranian minder, Valerie Jarrett, chose the wrong side. Iran will not get a nuke if Trump can help it—and the Air Force, Army, Navy, the Marines and the Space Force are there to back him.

We know the military is doing a good job because the media moved the war off the front pages. Instead, the DC bylines are all about the new White House ballroom.

The New York Times choked on a motion by DOJ to throw out a lawsuit seeking to stop its construction. The motion said, “Because it is DONALD J. TRUMP, a highly successful real estate developer, who has abilities that others don’t, especially those who assume the Office of President, this frivolous and meritless lawsuit was filed. Again, it’s called TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

NYT is the disease’s biggest carrier.

The spin against Trump indicting Comey is a nonstarter. Axios warned that it is MAGA Retribution—but retribution for what? The very word means someone was wronged and is now getting it fixed.

We all know what retribution is for: Two impeachments, a raid on Mar-a-Lago, indictments on 91 counts, two weird lawsuits, and a bullet to the ear.

The completed last sentence reads: And he was also charged.

Just two years ago, no one was above the law. Perhaps at 6’8” Comey thought he was.

At an afternoon press briefing Kaitlan Collins brought up the charges against Comey and asked, “Did you really think your life was in danger?”

Trump replied, “Probably. People like Comey have created tremendous danger, I think, for politicians and others.”

Over in Obviousland, Captain Chris Cillizza tweeted, “Donald Trump doesn’t really care if Jim Comey goes to jail. He just wants to make Comey’s life miserable for as long as possible.”

Just paying Comey back for what he did to General Michael Flynn.

Obama and the Clintons used henchmen like Comey to deny Donald Trump the presidency he won in 2016 and when he was out of office to punish him for winning. Well, he’s back and their cries of foul make them a joke.

The biggest Win on We the People Wednesday was the slashing of separate but equal congressional districts. AP reported:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district in a decision that could open the door for Republican-led states to eliminate Black and Latino electoral districts that tend to favor Democrats and affect the balance of power in Congress. In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority found that the district, represented by Democrat Cleo Fields, relied too heavily on race. Chief Justice John Roberts had described the district as a “snake” that stretches more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) to link parts of the Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette and Baton Rouge areas. “That map is an unconstitutional gerrymander,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the six conservatives. The decision weakens a landmark voting rights law’s protections against discrimination in redistricting. It’s unclear how much is left of the provision, known as Section 2, the main way to challenge racially discriminatory election practices.

Hakeem Jeffries said, “Now, we’re at a point, where affirmative action is GONE. Diversity is GONE. Equity gone. Inclusion gone. Racial tolerance gone. Voting Rights Act, LARGELY GONE!”

Cry harder. We’re almost out of whine.

The spin is this will help Republicans. I don’t see how. 1 in 4 Democrat voters are black. Right now, those votes are locked down in minority majority districts. This unleashes those votes.

But the problem for Democrats is those minority majority districts send the biggest communists to Washington. Lenin sobs in his tomb with the departure of every Jasmine Crockett from the House Black Caucus.

If this keeps up, Democrats will return to being a normal party.

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