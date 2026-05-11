Don Surber

Don Surber

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darrell's avatar
darrell
2h

If a Republican who votes left is called a RINO. What is a Democrat that votes right called? NONEXISTENT.

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Gail W's avatar
Gail W
2h

The criminality and CHEATING of Democrats KNOWS NO BOUNDS!!!

WHEN will GOPe / RINOs ever learn that!?!?

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