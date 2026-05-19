Don Surber

Don Surber

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BJ54's avatar
BJ54
1h

Sanders got NOT running for president money, too.

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
1h

Bernie is rich in irony ( and never coached an SEC championship).

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