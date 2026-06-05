Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
9h

Trump’s talents are many. Obama was only good at one thing; convincingly reading lies off a teleprompter.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

Architecture tells the truth politicians hide. Obama sold hope, community, and healing, then built a dark tower whose visual language says hierarchy, distance, command, and permanence.

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/obamas-dark-tower

Trump builds and restores public beauty that people can use: the Reflecting Pool, Union Station, fountains, parks, streets, and monuments. Obama’s tower makes citizens look up at curated power. Trump’s work gives citizens back the ground beneath their feet. That is the civilization-level contrast. The Left manages demoralization in concrete and ideology. Trump restores order, light, symmetry, safety, and pride. Obama’s Dark Tower depresses.

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