Though you may not drive a great big Cadillac

Gangsta whitewalls

TV antennas in the back

You may not have a car at all

But remember brothers and sisters

You can still stand tall

Just be thankful for what you’ve got

—William DeVaughn

52 years ago, a government draftsman spent $900 to make a demo of a few songs as he pursued his dream of being a rock ’n’ roll star. William DeVaughn’s signature song, Be Thankful for What You Got, hit No. 4 on the Billboard chart. Rolling Stone listed it No. 374 on the magazine’s Top 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021.

Many people took the song for a Curtis Mayfield recording and not simply because their voices are similar. The two singers share the same worldview. The song makes a good gospel song because of its message of appreciating what the good Lord gave you instead of worrying about what you don’t have.

That’s a universal message and for a very good reason: It’s the right attitude to have.

Comedian Louis C.K.’s reply to his daughter who complained that her sister got more was priceless, “The only time you look in your neighbor’s bowl is to make sure that they have enough. You don’t look in your neighbor’s bowl to see if you have as much as them.”

Be thankful for what you got is a divine way at looking at things and on this Thanksgiving we really need to be thankful for what we got because we got a lot.

I mention this because of a comment left yesterday by Sam Prentice:

I am noticing, even on these comment boards, more and more people willing to throw Trump under the bus. It leaves me speechless and angry. After what that man has gone through on our behalf, and his never-ending efforts to promote our country, and the way he single-handedly, and futilely, tried to drag these worthless Republicans over the finish line. But no, everything that is wrong is Trump’s fault. We truly are The Stupid Party.

John Wiles replied:

Amen and Amen, first of all. Secondly, did you know the average IQ in the US is now statistically below 100, at around 98. People don’t read, or think, or write cursive—they text, not talk; they believe nameless, faceless, fault filled news programs who promote dissension and their own political views—not the NEWS for people to decide themselves what is FACT and what is self fulfilling grandizing. The world grows in numbers and knowledge, and we don’t seem to be able to handle either.

Yes, things are not peachy keen. The election sucks. Depression best describes the emotional state many Trump supporters are in. Democrats will control the House and the Senate by numbers not seen since Lyndon Baines Johnson was president and we know what a disaster his presidency was. The next two years have challenges.

But so what? Trump will be president for the next two years, not Kamala Harris or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He’s not taking a dive for anyone. He will fight until High Noon on January 20, 2029. He is not even halfway done with the Democrats and the RINOs.

Be honest: What did a Republican-controlled Congress give President Trump besides heartache and heartburn? Mike Johnson got a lot of legislation through the House only to have the bills die in the Senate. I wonder how many House members went along with him safe in the knowledge that Trump’s agenda would die in the Senate. It may take Republicans an election or two to take back the House or the Senate but we won’t have John Cornyn and Thomas Massie to kick us around anymore.

The economy is building despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to stall growth. Trump inherited an economy that was halfway on its way toward a recession as the GDP shrank by 0.6% (annualized) in January, February and March of 2025.

Since then, the economy has grown slowly and steadily. Tariffs brought in hundreds of billions. Instead of causing a recession, tariffs brought home jobs and economic growth.

On Thanksgiving Eve, the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 4.3% in the third quarter of 2026 (July, August, and September), according to the second estimate released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). In the second quarter, real GDP increased 2.2%. The contributors to the increase in real GDP in the third quarter were increases in investment, consumer spending, and government spending that were partly offset by a decrease in exports. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

Last month, the unemployment rate was 4.1%.

The inflation rate was 3.8%, which is higher than we like but the Misery Index (unemployment rate plus inflation rate) remains comfortably below 10.

The Southern border is signed, sealed and delivered like a Stevie Wonder song. Border crossings are at a 56 year low according to the liberal Pew Research Center. No one talks about the border anymore because it has gone back to being boring. That’s a good thing.

The Iran War is almost at an end. Our military destroyed most of Iran’s army, sank its navy and grounded its air force. We’re in the stage where Scott Bessent is putting the financial screws to Iran. The regime may survive but its nuclear program won’t.

So that’s where we are. Here’s where we are headed. Eric Daugherty tweeted:

AWESOME! The U.S. FCC has officially given Elon Musk’s SpaceX the GREEN LIGHT to put one million SI computing satellites in orbit of earth ELON: “This will be a great asset to America and the world.” 👏🏻 The constellation is called Starmind, a network of orbital DATA CENTERS running on near-constant solar power American DOMINATION time!

Then there is Nvidia. The malicious gossip spread by the media almost brought the company down. Jensen Huang handed in his resignation as requested by his board of directors, which promptly made Colette Kress CEO.

It was Bud Light time. Everyone saw it coming. The stock tanked. In one week’s time under Kress, the company lost $1,200,000,000,000 in equity. That’s $1.2 trillion gone. Other stocks tanked along with it.

Trump got the board to take Huang back. After all, arms are for twisting. Trump celebrated the victory by posting a video that mocked the assassination attempt, literally laughing in the face of death.

(Is it just me, or is that blonde lining up to be Huang’s next?)

The conspiracy theory behind this development—and we all know how inaccurate conspiracy theories are today—was tweeted by Joe Lange:

This is a really huge point and it’s why the deep state enemy tried to destroy Huang and Nvidia. Anthropic is the deep state AI company that can’t compete openly and that’s why they’ve bought off politicians, who are now pushing “fear” and tighter government regulations, so they will get to “pick the winners and the losers.” Government “control” gives Anthropic the advantage. They can’t compete without a government advantage. That’s what the Nvidia scandal was really about and it failed because Trump, Elon and Palmer Luckey stepped up publicly to support Huang, who is an important player and at the center of AI development. Now look at the big difference between Elon’s SpaceX IPO and Anthropic’s IPO. SpaceX’s huge profits didn’t go into Elon’s personal bank account. They went back into the company. Anthropic was the exact opposite. The deep state puppets took massive profits on the day of the IPO to fill their own personal bank accounts. The Anthropic stock has tanked ever since. And on the day Huang was reinstated at Nvidia, the entire Stock Market shot up like a rocket, especially the tech stocks. Except for Anthropic. It was down on that day and that tells you everything. Anthropic and their allies tried to take down the “king” of AI and they failed. Palmer Luckey posted “Return of the King” on X to celebrate Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia. You know what they say about trying to take out the “king?” You better not miss. Now they’ll suffer the consequences. Nvidia has Anthropic by the balls. So does Elon. (Brave search.) “Anthropic is paying Elon Musk’s SpaceX billions monthly for AI compute capacity.” “According to SpaceX’s IPO filing, Anthropic agreed to pay $1.25 billion a month through May 2029 for access to SpaceX’s Colossus data centers in Memphis, Tennessee.”

I don’t know if that’s true. I don’t even know who Joe Lange is. But I do know that Trump saved Huang (and hence, America) for a reason—most likely because Red China would try to sign him up. The Artificial Intelligence war is real and we must win it.

So as you count your blessings and thank the good Lord for them today, include thanking God for the fact that Donald John Trump is still the president of the United States of America.

Diggin’ the scene

With a gangsta lean, wooh-ooh-ooh

Diamond in the back, sunroof top

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