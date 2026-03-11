Tuesday morning—Day 11 of Operation Epic Fury—I sallied over to the Drudge Report and found these headlines:

BIG BEAUTIFUL GAS PRICES MOST INTENSE STRIKES TODAY? WAR GOES GLOBAL IRAN MOCKS TRUMP’S ‘EMPTY THREATS’

Yep, Iran is winning the war, which is why it would not name the ayatollah elected to replace the ayatollah that Trump killed. Iran’s theocrats who believe in the hidden imam came up a hidden Supreme Leader to go with him.

On Monday, Iran finally identified him as Khamenei’s son. I call him the Nepotollah.

But he also is Schrödinger’s Ayatollah. The question is: is he alive or Memorex, because Israel claims it zonked him, rendering him both physically and mentally unable to carry out his duties, which consist of constantly saying, “Death To America.”

The New York Times published an A.I.-doctored photo of a huge crowd in a stadium awaiting the announcement of the new ayatollah.

The reality is the scene in Teheran was just like the crowd in Berlin in 1945 gathering for the announcement that Admiral Karl Dönitz replaced Adolf Hitler—while dodging bombs.

Matt Drudge serves his purpose of spreading the deep state’s message of “Death To America” and Donald Trump.

The past year has been a poor one for Marxists and Muslims alike. A lot of shit is happening to the left. The Obama Obeisant media throws whipped cream and a cherry on top, hoping people won’t notice.

The once revered Wall Street Journal turned this:

“We’re way ahead of schedule,” [Trump] said, adding he thought it would be over “very soon.”

Into this:

Trump Advisers Urge Him to Find Iran Exit Ramp, Fearing Political Backlash

Victory is just an exit ramp, eh?

Two rich kid Muslims from Pennsylvania went to NYC to throw IEDs at a celebration of the liberation of Iran in front of the official residence of Mayor Mamdani, whose wife celebrated the Hamas mass rapes of Israelis on October 7.

CNN’s spin was it was just a bad day for two Pennsylvania teenagers who were arrested for throwing homemade bombs at “an anti-Muslim protest.”

99% of the Iranians that Trump is liberating are Muslim. I would link the CNN story but the site took the story down. Apparently they still have at least one grown-up left there.

Then there are the nukes. Maze tweeted with video:

During the very first question of the VP debate in 2024, Margaret Brennan stated as fact that Iran was one or two weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon. Since the day after we struck Iran’s nuclear facilities last year, Brennan has been arguing with Trump’s team about if Iran was actually close to developing a nuclear weapon. Every interview she does with Trump people is like this, especially on the subject of Iran.

Coverage of Operation Epic Fury consists of lending aid and assistance to Iran’s theocratic regime. I am not alone in making this observation. Mark Penn, a top advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton back in the day, tweeted:

Iran Coverage The headlines abound: Iran Regime doing well, in control Trump under pressure to end war Khomeini son just as tough as Father U.S. responsible for missile on school One headline after another essentially featuring Iranian propaganda as the news. Where are the headlines: 50 Iranian ships sunk Iranian military assets destroyed Leadership tries to put on good showing despite internal chaos Khomeini appointment creates hereditary theocracy War plan progress unprecedented The press is a drumbeat of negativity favoring the Iran regime. It’s puzzling at this point how any success is buried. The reality is likely the regime is being pummeled on all sides and has no ability to provide for its people. Maybe it can put on a good show for another week or two but its leadership is under immense pressure. But that’s not what the American public is getting from mainstream media.

There is no Baghdad Bob this time because the press broadcasts anti-American nonsense no end, such as claiming that torpedoing an enemy warship in open waters is illegal.

This followed the press declaring that the arrest of Maduro was somehow illegal and that blowing up drug-smuggling speedboats is illegal.

This is not Trump Derangement Syndrome. This is evil anti-Americanism—and it stretches all the way back to 1968, when Walter Cronkite declared the Vietcong the victors in the Tet Offensive. Our military nearly destroyed the VC, but a self-proclaimed Most Trusted Man In America lied and changed the reporting of history, not the history itself.

In 1991, when the Gulf War began, CNN dispatched Bernie Shaw and Peter Arnett to a hotel in Baghdad to be modern day Edward R. Murrows chronicling the bombing of a city.

Except Murrow braved the bombs to broadcast in London, not Berlin.

Saddam’s friends and family moved into CNN’s hotel because they knew the USA would not bomb it. Saddam bet correctly and later agreed to make CNN the only western media outlet to have a bureau in Baghdad—provided CNN agree to strict censorship.

A generation of journalists who grew up watching CNN and were raised on anti-Americanism is in government schools and colleges believes a journalist’s job is to constantly lie and cast America in a bad light.

For example, Nancy Youssef at The Atlantic wrote on October 15, “I’ve been evicted from the Pentagon, a building I’ve covered for 18 years. I’ll keep doing my job anyway.”

No one evicted her.

She and 50 other reporters defiantly turned in their press badges rather than to adhere to a new policy that ended allowing reporters to roam the halls freely. Given that spies often portray themselves as journalists, Pete Hegseth’s restriction was spot on.

The media is playing up the effect on oil prices, as well it should because Lloyd’s of London shut the Strait of Hormuz down by refusing to insure the oil tankers that move 20% of the world’s oil per day.

But the oil chokehold is a temporary problem that the press is trying to frame as permanent.

On Sunday, Jim Cramer of CNBC wrote, “War disruptions may send oil to $150 to $200 a barrel. Here’s my advice for stock investors.”

On Monday, oil prices fell $25 a barrel.

They fell because of George Procopiou.

Homer Pavlos tweeted:

It’s March 4, 2026. A signal indicates that the Strait of Hormuz is closed due to the ongoing conflict. No vessels are passing. Suddenly, a Greek ship named “Shenlong”, owned by George Procopiou, enters and exits the Strait carrying 1 million barrels of oil, defying the high threat level. The Greek shipowner led the way in stabilising the economy. More ships followed in the next days. From $120 per barrel overnight, we woke up to $89 per barrel.



Procopiou, following in the footsteps of Onassis and Niarchos, showed Greeks leading the way in worldwide shipping once again. Greek shipowners control the largest merchant fleet in the world, managing 20–21% of global shipping capacity in terms of deadweight tonnage.



Greeks have controlled the seas for at least 4,000 years.

Not every journalist is an idiot. Mark Halperin tweeted, “If the metric of success was to do as much as possible to degrade Iran’s capabilities—naval, missile, nuclear, command and control, terror—with as little cost and blood and treasure as possible, if he stopped today, he would have succeeded more than every other president combined.”

When will Trump complete teh operation? Bill O’Reilly laid out the scenario. He’s on Trump’s speed dial and O’Reilly reported two months ago that Trump would launch the operation after the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

O’Reilly said, “I believe that what will happen going forward is you’ll have sustained bombing for another week, maybe 10 days.

“That should do it. That should knock out all the infrastructure, including the mines in the Strait of Hormuz, every kind of weaponry they have, all the drones they have. Another 7 to 10 days should knock it down.

“Okay. Then I think you’ll see an announcement that the mullahs, whoever is going to be in charge, want to talk. And then there’ll be a meeting in Geneva and there’ll be some kind of capitulation on the part of Iran—that Iran will not live up to because they’ll be so desperate, they’ll sign anything—they’re not going to live up to it.

“And Trump will say, hey, we won! That’s the likely scenario.”

O’Reilly left out how the media will report it: Victory for Iran.

I no longer believe Jim Cramer is stupid. I now see that his job is to misinform and entertain.

The rest of the media march to the same orders. The time has come to drop the façade. There is no such thing as TDS. Hating Trump doesn’t drive this. Hating America does. As a very sane genius once said, the American press is the enemy of the people.

I blame Rubio for that last one.

