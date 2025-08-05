No, the Rose Garden was not paved over.

Democrats are off to another bad start in August.

Elizabeth Warren praised the communist wing of the Democrat Party and told Morning Joe on MSNBC:

They’re fighting for an America that’s not just controlled by a handful of billionaires who dump hundreds of millions of dollars into campaigns. That’s what the 2026 races all around the country will be about.

She must have huge hands because there are 813 billionaires in the USA.

No matter what size they are, she does have her mitts out when it comes to collecting money from billionaires.

Here are some of the billionaires who have donated to Warren:

Craig Newmark: founder of Craigslist.

Chris Sacca: venture capitalist and founder of Lowercase Capital.

Steven Rales: co-founder of industrial conglomerate Danaher.

David Geffen: co-founder of DreamWorks.

John Tu: president of Kingston Technology Corporation.

George Soros: philanthropist.

Stewart and Lynda Resnick: owners of The Wonderful Company.

Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook COO.

Tom Steyer: former hedge fund manager (before his own presidential bid).

Yvon Chouinard: founder of Patagonia.

Marc Benioff: Salesforce.com CEO.

Haim Saban: entertainment mogul.

The New York Post said more than 30 billionaires have donated to her campaigns. All gave some, none gave all.

It is their money and their right to spend it. Just pointing out a little discrepancy between what she says and what she does.

Next on today’s list is California.

Governor Gavin Newsom wants to redistrict to increase the number of Democrats in Congress. The trouble is, Democrat voters passed a constitutional amendment in 2010 that created an independent commission to draw the lines instead of the General Assembly.

The San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association promoted this amendment, saying:

Many good government groups in California, such as Common Cause and the League of Women Voters, have been working for several years on legislation to modify the redistricting process. For three years those efforts have failed to produce a successful proposal in the Legislature. As a result, these groups and several others chose to gather signatures for their own initiative, which qualified for this election. The impetus for reforming the district boundaries in California comes from a critique of the overtly political process under which such boundaries have been drawn in the past, and the way that rules were bent to benefit incumbents. There are examples of incumbents drawing new boundary lines based on homes they were planning to buy or based on where a competitor lived. Further, throughout the state minority communities that would have qualified for protection under the Federal Voting Rights Act are sometimes carved into pieces. For example, Assembly Districts 23, 24 and 25 in Silicon Valley are drawn in such a way that low-income residents in a "community of interest" are divided among all three districts.

It was a reform, which like every other reform nibbles at our rights.

Now Newsom has changed his mind:

We will go to the people of this state in a transparent way and ask them to consider the new circumstances, to consider these new realities. This is not going to be done in a back room. This is not going to be done by members of some private group or body. It’s going to be given to the voters for their consideration in a very transparent way so they know exactly what they’re doing and they can go back in 2030 to original form with our independent redistricting intact.

Democrats support a constitution except when it is inconvenient. Then they find a way around a constitution.

Newsom is doing this because Texas is redistricting to increase the number of Republicans it sends to Congress. Someone should tell Jasmine Crockett that you do not have to live in a House district to represent it in Congress.

Someone else should point out her clothes are not shrinking.

I’ll start the next tidbit with a September 22, 2021, quote from Chuck Schumer:

Last night I filed cloture on seven nominations that have to date been tied up by Republican obstructionists. These individuals will play a critical role in advancing U.S. diplomacy across the globe—from Europe to East Asia to Africa. One will be tasked with international narcotics law enforcement; another will advise on military affairs. And these are not controversial nominees. Quite the contrary—they were all reported out of committee with overwhelming bipartisan support and would normally be confirmed by this chamber without much fuss. Now a few on the other side have decided they’re going to hold these critical nominations hostage for the sake of scoring political points with the far-right. It’s sort of a manic dash: who can be the most irresponsible to please the far-right, of people who seem to be interested in running for president in 2024.

Now, he is the obstructionist, but with a twist. He is holding the nominations hostage and demanding the president spend more than $6 billion of taxpayer money on Democrat pet projects. CBS reported:

In a whirlwind of negotiations over three days, Democrats asked for multiple billions in government funds to be released in exchange for a vote on a batch of nominees President Trump wanted confirmed before lawmakers left for their August break, sources told CBS News.

You know, for a fellow who can’t grill a cheeseburger, he sure can cook when it comes attempted extortion. Bravo, Chuckles the Clown.

Speaking of chuckles, the New York Times ran a column, “Our President Is Economically Illiterate.”

Steve Rattner, an Obamanaut, wrote the column and said, “Mr. Trump’s ignorance goes far beyond the tariffs-are-a-tax concept. He believes trade deficits are tantamount to losing money to other countries. Losing money is what happens when $100 falls out of your wallet. When you spend $100 to buy new earbuds made in China, you haven’t lost it; you’ve spent it on earbuds.”

Trump has a degree in business from Penn. Rattner has a degree in economics from Brown. Guess which one’s the billionaire.

For real economics ignorance, you should join a union. AP reported, “All major Las Vegas Strip casinos are unionized, defying national trend.”

Paragraph 5 said, “The union’s success on the Strip is a notable exception in a national landscape where union membership overall is declining. And this summer, contracts have provided workers with added security as the city’s tourism dips. Visitation was down 11% in June compared with a year earlier, and the Strip’s occupancy rate also fell from 88% last June to 82%, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.”

This next item is about Jack Smith, the special persecutor of Trump under Biden. NBC reported:

Federal officials are investigating former special counsel Jack Smith after President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans have alleged that his investigations into then-candidate Trump amounted to illegal political activity. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal agency, confirmed to NBC News on Saturday that it’s investigating Smith for alleged violations of the Hatch Act, a law that prohibits certain political activities by government officials.

Steven Benen of MSNBC wrote, “Right off the bat, let’s not overlook the most glaring problem with these developments: There’s literally no evidence whatsoever of Smith engaging in any kind of wrongdoing. Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Smith to serve as a special counsel in November 2022—two years before the 2024 presidential election—at which point he oversaw the federal investigations into Trump.”

How does Benen know there’s literally no evidence of Jack S. engaging in any kind of wrongdoing? Did anyone at MSNBC fact-check Benen? I mean, that is the actual job of fact-checkers, to check the facts in the news story or column.

Benen’s TDS is typical of the news media. The New Republic reported:

What?! New York Earthquake Epicenter Is at a Trump Golf Course Of course Trump is somehow related to the earthquake that jolted the Northeastern U.S.

California has the San Andreas Fault. The East Coast has the It’s Trump’s Fault.

What new lie from the press have I left out? Oh yes, the Rose Garden.

USA Today reported, “President Trump relishes new ‘very white’ paved-over Rose Garden.”

There was only one things wrong with the headline: its facts were untrue.

The Rose Garden remains with its flowers in bloom. The lawn between the rows of roses was not asphalted over. Instead Trump replaced the grass with a nice white stone walkway to host events outside the White House.

Bullwinkle J. Moose once said, “If it’s in the newspaper, it must be true.” Today’s journalists fail to measure up to Bullwinkle’s standard and he was just a cartoon moose.

In Trump’s first presidency, Melania updated the Rose Garden, which was designed in 1962 by Bunny Mellon, a rich socialite and friend of Jackie Kennedy. Bunny did a great job and Melania has too.

CNN reported in 2021:

Since leaving Washington last January, there have been only a handful of things that have drawn former first lady Melania Trump out of her social media silence: holidays, the anniversary of Be Best, thanks for birthday wishes. But nothing has caught her attention, or her ire, like the criticism last week of the White House Rose Garden by noted historian and author Michael Beschloss. Beschloss on August 7 tweeted his ongoing disgust at what he dubbed the “evisceration” by Trump of the most iconic garden in America. As with most things touched by the Trumps, the Rose Garden has become a political lightning rod. Its massive 2020 renovation, a project overseen by the former first lady, was polarizing to a degree normally reserved for complex policy matters, not posies and sod.

Such is the life of President Donald Trump and his family. The press and the media hate his every movement and lie about everything he does.

Grok weighed in:

It’s tough to pick just one, as the media landscape around Donald Trump is a circus of exaggerations and distortions on both sides. But if we’re talking silly—absurd in a way that’s almost laughable rather than malicious—one that stands out is the claim from 2019, pushed by some outlets, that Trump suggested windmill noise causes cancer.

The story came from a speech where Trump rambled about wind turbines, saying, “They say the noise causes cancer.” It was vague, classic Trump hyperbole, likely referring to unproven claims about health impacts from turbine noise.

But the media ran with it, framing it as Trump personally asserting this as fact, without context or clarification. Outlets like CNN and The New York Times amplified it as a “lie” or “false claim,” ignoring that he was citing hearsay, not making a scientific declaration. The absurdity lies in how a throwaway line was spun into a narrative that Trump was out here preaching windmills as a cancer epidemic, which is so far removed from reality it’s almost comical.

This isn’t to say Trump doesn’t stretch the truth—his own exaggerations are well-documented, like claiming the biggest inauguration crowd ever. But the windmill-cancer story is peak silly because it took a bizarre, offhand comment and turned it into a headline that made everyone dumber.

