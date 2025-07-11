Julie Kelly covers “the weaponization of the U.S. Department of Justice. Unique coverage of January 6 and pending criminal indictments of Donald Trump. Occasional recipes and food pics as bonus.”

I don’t know about the recipes but she is on-target about the demand for justice at the Department of Justice following the unprecedented lawfare against Trump protesters at the Capitol. The aim was to ruin Trump and to warn his supporters against trying to elect an outsider again.

The cruelty of the judges in allowing this miscarriage of justice is almost unforgiveable.

But what the Swamp and its critters forgot the first rule of regicide is if you go after the king, you had better kill him because you just signed your death warrant.

Fortunately for the swamp critters, Trump is not a king.

But he ain’t an idiot. He is ridding the federal law enforcement agencies of those who abused their power.

On Monday, Kelly wrote, “In yet another example of what the new leadership at the Federal Bureau of Investigation is up against, Michael Feinberg, a self-proclaimed intelligence expert at the bureau, resigned in May. Feinberg—as is the fashion for FBI employees forced out after being exposed as political hacks rather than the diligent crime fighters they purport to be—penned a sanctimonious screed explaining why big bad Kash and Dan are responsible for his decision to quit as an intelligence analyst at the Norfolk field office.”

The FBi has been a hotbed for political activists since the beginning. It has notes on just about everyone.

If Little Red Riding Hood had visited the Bureau a century ago, she would have said, “My J. Edgar Hoover, what big files on congressmen you have.”

He would have replied, “The better to blackmail them, my dear.”

Face it, Watergate was Mark Felt’s revenge for Nixon passing him over as Hoover’s successor. Presidents spying on political opponents is a scandal? Obama used the FBI to spy on Donald Trump.

There is no more Mister Nice Guy in Trump’s second presidency.

The Jeff Bezos Washington Post noticed this and ran a story on Thursday, “Firings without explanation create culture of fear at Justice Department, FBI.”

Hip, hip, hooray! They should fear the people.

It is time to nuke the idea that the FBI or any agency in the government is independent. No. They all serve under the president and the department heads had better show him some respect or out the door they go.

The Bezos Post said, “The Trump administration is firing and pushing out employees across the Justice Department and FBI, often with no explanation or warning, creating rampant speculation and fear within the workforce over who might be terminated next, according to multiple people with knowledge of the removals who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution.

“Some people are simply fired, delivered a notice signed by Attorney General Pam Bondi that cites the broad powers afforded to the president in the U.S. Constitution. Others, particularly at the FBI, are told they can leave or be demoted or terminated.”

Ah yes, the Constitution—that thing that is as pesky as a 6-year-old asking what Mommy and Daddy were doing under the sheets when he walked into their bedroom.

The Bezos Post said, “Multiple people familiar with the Justice Department said scores of experienced staffers are opting to voluntarily leave the government to avoid being fired at random or asked to do things that would potentially violate their legal ethics. Their departures are worsening staff shortages in major divisions and U.S. attorney offices, including in D.C. and Los Angeles, and have created an opening for the Trump administration to further shape the department workforce, allowing officials to fill career staff vacancies with lawyers who align ideologically with the president.”

Trump fired people who politically aligned with Obama (or if you prefer, FJB’s Auto Pen). Obama wrote the rules. Trump is only following them.

By the way, the Justice Department is enormous. The Bezos Post said it has upwards of 100,000 employees across all of its agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Do a free people want that many federal policemen?

Getting back to Miss Kelly, she was delighted that Trump canned Patricia Hartman as spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C.

Kelly tweeted, “This makes me especially happy.”

Her tweet ended, “DOJ already fired several temp J6 prosecutors but many career prosecutors who worked on J6 cases remain but ‘fear they may be next to receive a termination letter.’

“I can GUARANTEE some will very soon.”

But as long as there is a Judge Boasberg on the bench, there will be lawsuits.

The Bezos Post said, “Mark Zaid, an attorney who is representing Hartman and other ousted federal workers, said he will simultaneously appeal Hartman’s termination to the Merit Systems Protection Board—a quasi-judicial agency in the executive branch—and in federal court.

“Normally, fired federal employees must first exhaust their options at the board. But Trump fired the board chair early in his administration, and Zaid said the agency has become understaffed and backlogged by the large number of people appealing terminations.”

Zaid said, “It is so overwhelmed that it is effectively defunct and nonexistent.”

Sounds like someone in this presidency knows what he or she is doing—and how to do it. If no explanation is needed for the firing, don’t give one because that makes post-employment litigation more cumbersome.

Share

Before anyone gets too heartbroken over purging the FBI, consider the circumstances of the victims of the Bureau. Rickey Williams. tweeted:

Do you know what it’s like to drive your wife to federal prison? To hold her hand while silently breaking inside, trying to be strong so she doesn’t see the pain in your eyes?

Do you know what it’s like to turn yourself in, stripped in front of guards, fully innocent, but still clinging to God, trusting that somehow this pain has purpose?

You want to talk about divine mission? Trump has been on one. And he still is.

But don’t twist divine intervention into manipulation. God didn’t spare his life just to release a list. God spared him for many reasons because he’s a husband, a father, a pillar to his family. Because this nation was on the brink of collapse. Because America still has a destiny.

President Trump is a hero to my family. He pardoned my wife on January 23, 2025. My three-year-old daughter sees her mother every day now and not through a limited visitation time when it’s hard to leave when that time us up! I get to wake up next to my wife, not see her unjustly locked in a federal cell.

That’s not politics. That’s real life.

So no, I will not stay silent while people project their anger and frustration into prophecy and label one man’s decisions as betrayal.

That’s not discernment. That’s spiritual manipulation.

And when you start threatening national judgment because Trump didn’t do what you wanted, that’s not God. That’s control.

Trump has nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. He didn’t build that system. He’s not the architect of that evil.

God’s wrath does not come because your expectations weren’t met. Stop using His name to push your disappointment.

Trump is still standing! Still chosen! Still fighting! Just like how I saw it in 2015!

And I’m tired of people weaponizing God’s name to try and punish a man who’s already given more than most would dare.

He and his wife, Bevelyn B. Williams, are the subjects of an upcoming film about protesting at an abortion clinic, Pardon Me. Angela White stars as Bevelyn.

During the Battle of Manilla Bay in the Spanish-American War, Commodore George Dewey told Captain Charles Vernon Gridley, “You may fire when ready, Gridley.”

He did. The American fleet routed the Spanish that day.

You may fire when ready, Bondi—Patel—Donald Trump.

Leave a comment

Share