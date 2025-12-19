The New York Times whined:

The Trump administration plans to ramp up efforts to strip some naturalized Americans of their citizenship, according to internal guidance obtained by The New York Times, marking an aggressive new phase in President Trump’s immigration crackdown. The guidance, issued on Tuesday to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field offices, asks that they “supply Office of Immigration Litigation with 100-200 denaturalization cases per month” in the 2026 fiscal year. If the cases are successful, it would represent a massive escalation of denaturalization in the modern era, experts said. By comparison, between 2017 and this year to date, there had been just over 120 cases filed, according to the Justice Department. Under federal law, people may be denaturalized only if they committed fraud while applying for citizenship, or in a few other narrow circumstances. But the Trump administration has shown a zeal for using every tool at its disposal to target legal and illegal immigrants, leading activists to warn that such a campaign could sweep up people who had made honest mistakes on their citizenship paperwork and sow fear among law-abiding Americans.

Oh no. Trump has a zeal for enforcing the law. It is as if he believes no one is above the law.

This is the same publication that cheered Alvin Bragg’s zeal to imprison Trump over campaign paperwork. Now the newspaper seeks to shield people who made “honest mistakes on their citizenship paperwork.” You know like failing to disclose that you were a Nazi prison guard at a death camp during the war.

NYT buried in Paragraph 13, “The Justice Department previously also said it would make denaturalization a priority this year. In a memo distributed in the summer, officials laid out their approach, saying they would target individuals in an array of categories beyond committing fraud in obtaining citizenship. Categories of eligible people include gang members, those who committed financial fraud, individuals connected to drug cartels and violent criminals, according to the department.”

Being a gang member terrorizing the people of Aurora, Colorado, is not an honest mistake on citizenship paperwork.

Distributing fentanyl that turns Americans into corpses or zombies is not an honest mistake on citizenship paperwork.

Ripping off $8 billion—$8,000,000,000—from the government in Minnesota is not an honest mistake on citizenship paperwork.

Marrying your brother to dodge immigration law is not an honest mistake on citizenship paperwork.

The real problem with immigration—both legal and illegal—is a determined resistance to assimilation, which is the key successful immigration. Our values are not theirs and that defeats the whole purpose of welcoming newcomers to America. They want to turn America into the lands they left behind.

The situation was encapsulated in one tweet by Steven M. Legacy:

City Council voted to allow animal sacrifice for religious purposes in the city of Hamtramck, Michigan. Savage people committing savage acts. Who would have thought? Hamtramck used to be a beautiful Polish community until it was overrun and conquered by the third worlders.

The Poles fit in. They brought their sausage, their work ethic and polka music with them. These were gifts to the USA. Within three generations, they fully blended in.

That is because they came from a culture that aligned with American values. We might not have won the Revolutionary War without Casimir Pulaski and Thaddeus Kościuszko.

Their culture is a blessing.

The Muslims are a curse. They opened the new century by destroying the Twin Towers and attacking the Pentagon. You cannot blame a whole group of people for the acts of 19 individuals? Why not? Conservatives still hear about Timothy McVeigh 24 years after his execution for the Oklahoma City bombing.

Animal sacrifices to Baal or whomever are Third World rituals that serve to undo centuries of progress by America. Bring your food, your music and some of your language (the English vocabulary vacuums verbiage) but leave your child marriages, your lying to infidels and your animal sacrifices behind.

The invasion by Muslims is real. Paris canceled its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, Gary Cartwright opined:

This week’s attack on the Jewish community in Australia, reportedly carried out by Muslim gunmen and now under intense investigation by the authorities, has sent a chill through Western capitals. It was not simply another act of violence; it was a reminder that anti-Semitic jihadist violence is not confined to one continent or one set of political circumstances. From Sydney to Paris, the pattern is increasingly recognizable: symbolic targets, communal spaces, moments of celebration. Seen in this light, Paris’s muted New Year feels less like administrative caution and more like an admission of reality – Europe’s Muslim population has its own ideas about Europe’s future. The Champs-Élysées has long been more than a boulevard. It is a statement — of openness, civic confidence and national pride. To cancel a live concert there, even while allowing fireworks to proceed, is to draw a subtle but telling distinction between spectacle and congregation. Fireworks can be controlled. Crowds cannot. And crowds have become dangerously attractive targets. Europe knows this all too well. Christmas markets, once the embodiment of seasonal warmth and civic joy, have repeatedly been turned into killing grounds. Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz in 2016 remains etched into the continent’s memory, when an Islamist terrorist ploughed a lorry into revelers, killing 12. Strasbourg followed in 2018, when a gunman shouting Islamist slogans murdered shoppers near the city’s Christmas market. There have been others — attempted attacks foiled, quieted down, or forgotten outside the communities they traumatized.

It is not a phobia if the fear is based on real events.

The Minnesota Star Tribune tweeted, “Somali American Leadership Taskforce (SALT) members described wide-ranging economic fallout during the press conference Wednesday, noting that Somali-owned groceries, restaurants and malls have seen sharp drops in customers over the last two weeks.”

Are you smiling? Because I sure am.

