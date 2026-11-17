Zohran Mamdani, the Grand Mufti of New York City.

When asked how he and his wife keep things fresh, he said their foreplay is listening to old speeches of Ayatollah Khamenei. Really gets her in the mood.

Turns out they met on Hinge. Did you know that? Pretty interesting considering his background.

I assumed he bought her [audience laughs] when she was 12.

Guys, relax. I’m kidding. She was 13!

They actually met on JDate, except the J stands for Jihad.

—Arynne Wexler

Former CNN host Piers Morgan in a one-word tweet pronounced the joke disgusting.

In a follow-up tweet, Morgan announced, “Looking forward to heading back to Riyadh for the Real Estate Future Forum 2027, where some of the biggest names in business, investment and real estate will come together to discuss what’s next. After a great experience in 2025, I’m expecting another fascinating few days.”

Wexler, 33, had a great life going for her. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School via the selective Huntsman Program in International Studies and Business, earning degrees in economics and international studies (with Arabic and Middle Eastern studies focus). That shows she knows a mufti isn’t an undershirt you wear in winter.

Goldman Sachs hired her as a foreign exchange trader. later, she went west and worked in tech.

Then the comedy bug hit her. Come on, you know she’s good. She’s Jewish.

Wexler also keeps her private life private—until Emma Tucker, the editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, publishes a photo and geo-location of her home, like Miss Tucker did to Scott Bessent. He had to move to a military base for protection. Why is it that so often First (fill-in-the-blank)s suck at their job?

Florida Weekly profiled Wexler last month ahead of shows in Naples, Florida:

“For close to a decade, every person who ever met me in any capacity would say, ‘oh my gosh, you’re like a Ben Shapiro. Why don’t you have a podcast?’ And I would say the world doesn’t need another podcast, and it should be harder to get a podcast microphone in this country than to get a gun because there are way too many podcasts.” Some liberal friends were visiting her in Miami in the summer of 2023 when she started joking about something she read in the New York Post. They suggested she start posting her jokes as a daily video and see what happens. A video went viral on TikTok after three weeks of posting. Shapiro, the conservative podcaster and commentator, liked her videos. The Daily Mail wrote about her. She was banned by TikTok and turned to other social media.

Banned by TikTok. That’s a badge of honor.

Wexler now has 10 million followers across the various social media platforms.

She has been doing stand up for a little more than two years but she seems to be coming into her own. She’s learning to handle hecklers.

She is getting corporate gigs.

The next clip got a little dirty. Don’t view it if you don’t like that sort of thing.

Some people foolishly believe she is obsessed with Mamdani.

Wexler uses comedy to make a point and tell the truth.

Most amazing of all, she almost got a word in edgewise on Sean Hannity’s show.

Before he died 14 years ago, Andrew Breitbart observed, “Politics is downstream from culture.”

Much of that culture is in comedy. A few years ago, I proclaimed that The Babylon Bee is the most important web site in America because it gets people to laugh. A reader objected. He now sends me links to its posts. Cool. As I said in the subheadline, “If laughter is the best medicine, let it cure the cancer of communism.”

People don’t need (nor want) lectures. A good laugh gets the point across far better. Donald Trump has proved this time and time again. Why do you believe the media takes him as a joke but is always fact-checking his actual jokes?

Bill Maher may be to the left of Luigi Mangione but because Maher is willing to throw us a bone or two in every monologue, many conservatives like him. Those bones also are why many liberals tune him out.

In response to the reaction to her Mamdani joke, Wexler baked a cake for Piers Morgan.

Support her.

Support Ben Bankas.

Support Brad Stine.

Support the big guns too: Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe, Theo Von, Andrew Schulz, and Matt Rife.

Support the rebels who have a cause—saving America. One joke at a time.

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