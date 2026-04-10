Me to Grok: Draw a cartoon of Trump seated on Peacock Throne. Make him smile as wide as Iran.

Of course President Donald John Trump is smiling. America won. He unleashed our military to topple the Death-to-America regime that has ruled Iran like a 7th century theocracy and terrorized the world for 47 years.

It’s TACO—Trump Always Conquers Opponents.

This time the TACO took just 6 weeks to make.

NBC reported:

President Donald Trump told NBC News on Thursday that he was “very optimistic” a peace deal with Iran was within reach as a diplomatic delegation led by Vice President JD Vance prepared to head to Pakistan for high-stakes talks aimed at ending the nearly six-week conflict.



Iran’s leaders “talk much differently when you’re at a meeting than they do to the press. They’re much more reasonable,” Trump said during a phone interview. “They’re agreeing to all the things that they have to agree to. Remember, they’ve been conquered. They have no military.”



“If they don’t make a deal, it’s going to be very painful,” Trump added.

The commander-in-chief is in no hurry to exit the scene. The Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is still in place and the George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is headed to the Med to relieve the Gerald R. Ford.

2,500 Marines remain from the USS Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. I love that acronym because I always wanted to be a pirate.

2,000 to 2,500 more are headed from San Diego.

The 82nd Airborne Division is sending in more paratroopers.

This is how Trump negotiates. He catches the enemy off-guard and keeps them guessing what he is up to.

Time magazine reported:

President Donald Trump warned of attacks “bigger, better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before” if Iran does not comply with what he described as the “real agreement” tied to the cease-fire. “All U.S. ships, aircraft, and military personnel, with additional ammunition, weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded enemy will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with,” he said. Trump argued that “contrary” to other rhetoric, “it was agreed, a long time ago” there would be “no nuclear weapons” and the Strait of Hormuz would be “open and safe.” In the meantime, he added, the U.S. military “is loading up and resting, looking forward, actually, to its next conquest.” While the exact details of the “real agreement” have not been made public, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Wednesday that Iran’s right to enrich uranium is a key element of its own 10 point proposal.

Iran’s 10 point proposal isn’t worth the toilet paper Trump wipes his butt with.

The ayatollah deserved the treatment the Godfather gave Jack Woltz—waking up in bed beside the head of his champion thoroughbred Khartoum.

But that’s Hollywood. In reality world, Trump had Israel bomb the ayatollah at breakfast. The best part of his waking up was a Blue Sparrow missile in his cup.

Operation Epic Fury has Trump in his natural element because he is a master at the Art of the Deal, which was the name of his first best-selling book. In it, he said, “Deals are my art form. Other people paint beautifully on canvas or write wonderful poetry. I like making deals, preferably big deals. That’s how I get my kicks.”

Haters gotta hate but there are 14 Trump Towers in places like New York City, Chicago, Sunny Isles Beach (Florida), Las Vegas, Istanbul (not Constantinople), Manila, and Mumbai (formerly Bombay).

How many Biden Towers are there? Clinton? Schumer?

We have seen that Garbage Pail structure Obama is building for his presidential library. Trump’s towers use Modernist and Post-Modern architecture. Obama’s is strictly DEI. Its concrete already is failing two months before it opens.

Trump also said in his book, “Leverage: don’t make deals without it.”

That is where the U.S. military comes in. By providing muscle, the military gives the American government and the chief of its executive branch the leverage we need.

Which brings us to Sun Tzu who gave us the Art of War 2,500 years ago. Perhaps the best bit of advice he gave was, “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”

The Pentagon spent the past 47 years planning Operation Epic Fury.

Iran spent the past six weeks trying to catch up because the regime never considered that the first thing Trump would do was kill Iran’s top leadership. The importance of the extraction of Maduro did not register with the ayatollah.

Our frenemies in Britain, France, Italy and Spain thought that without consequence, they could cockpit block us by not allowing us to use our air bases in their countries to conduct the air war.

The commander-in-chief of the largest military component in NATO told them fine; you open the Strait of Hormuz because we have plenty of oil. You have plenty of nothing and nothing’s plenty for you.

As a bonus, Trump has taken over two primary sources of oil for Red China—Venezuela in January and now Iran. Why would he be in a hurry to save Chairman Xi’s communist regime? Let its economy tank like an NBA team trying to get a No. 1 draft pick.

This is actual America First and not isolationism masked with a simple slogan. He’s taking care of family business and the response from NATO is exquisite.

Bloomberg reported:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said NATO was moving from Europe having an “unhealthy co-dependence” on the US toward a “transatlantic alliance grounded in true partnership” after President Donald Trump criticized the group over the Iran war. Rutte made the comments Thursday in an address at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, on a visit designed to soothe tensions with the Trump administration after NATO allies initially resisted US entreaties to help out with the war against Iran and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Oh no. The welfare queen threatens to get a job.

Good for her but 80 years of dependency weakened her. While the USA spent a trillion dollars on military research and development in the past 11 years, the 27 EU members who are in NATO spent a combined $13 billion on R&D in 2024. They would rather buy American hand-me-down planes than design and build their own. That’s a Third World approach to defense.

Nicholas Drummond tweeted:

The idea that Europe could easily and quickly become wholly independent from US military equipment is not credible. Europe relies heavily on U.S. missile defense systems (Patriot, SM-3)

No full European equivalent to U.S. ballistic missile defense

Interceptor stockpiles depend on U.S. supply chains

The F-35 underpins European airpower across multiple nations

And on and on.

Operation Epic Fury is a watershed event that has changed America’s relationship with Iran and NATO. No more Mister Nice Guy being pushed around by terrorists and phony friends who hate us just as much.

Me to Grok: Draw a cartoon of Trump as King of NATO. Have Starmer, Meloni and Macron bowing.

Comments are open to all today.

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