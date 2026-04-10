Don Surber

Don Surber

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Robert's avatar
Robert
6h

The thought that the NATO members could withstand an attack without US support is the Art of the Dream. Arrogance is not the guiding force in war.

Let them go. Take care of the Strait, supply your own weapons, secure your own oil and natural gas and make an effort to stop the Muslim madness that is currently suffocating your cultures.

Let us know how that works out for you. We have our own debt problems and indoctrinated voter problems to solve.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
6h

There’s an old truism that remains true today and fits perfectly with our commander in chief: “it’s always the lead dog that has teeth marks on its ass.” How fortunate are we that our sled is being led by the most consequential President in the last 50 years.

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