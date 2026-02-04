Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AZCACTUSPETE's avatar
AZCACTUSPETE
7m

First Bernie hated "millionaires"... then he became one and it was OK. So next up is "billionaires". They are his current target until he becomes one. Whatever (hate that term frankly but will use it here)-- he is an idiot and a waste of time and breath. Not to worry, he too will fade away soon. Good riddance when that happens.

Reply
Share
MLR's avatar
MLR
4m

“Singham comes from a leftist background—his father, Archibald Singham, was a Sri Lankan political scientist and academic.” It seems like having a Communist father leads to a communist offspring. The current mayor of New York City has one, Biden’s transportation secretary had one, and how can we not forget that the “Light Bringer” was the ultimate offspring of a commie bastard and look how he tried and in many aspects succeeded in “fundamentally transforming” this nation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture