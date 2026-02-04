In 2019, Bernie Sanders said, “Billionaires should not exist.”

Last year, he said, “We have a government of billionaires, by billionaires, and for billionaires.”

Last month, he said, “It’s not just that billionaires own the economy, the media and our corrupt political system. They want it all. They may have unlimited amounts of money, but we have something far more powerful: We have the people. And when we stand together, we will not be defeated.”

This week, he said, “Billionaires increasingly control what we see, hear and read.”

As you can spell success B-I-L-L-I-O-N-A-I-R-E, we should have no problem having a government run by billionaires. Witness Trump. My disappointment is that only two of his Cabinet secretaries (Scott Bessent and Linda McMahon) are billionaires.

President Harding hired Andrew W. Mellon as his treasury secretary. Mellon was the third richest man in the nation at the time, behind only John Rockefeller and Henry Ford. On Mellon’s watch, the nation went from a post-war depression to the Roaring ’20s.

But Bernie bashes billionaires and that is OK by me.

And I am pleased that he is honest enough to admit that he supports those who obstruct law enforcement officers from enforcing federal law.

On January 26, he said, “I want to thank our courageous friends in Minnesota who—in below freezing temperatures—are standing up to ICE. The American people want democracy and justice, not authoritarianism. When we stand together we win.”

I am delighted that Bernie said that because his words show what a phony baloney, hypocritical, dishonest, two-faced, lying chiseler Bernie Sanders is.

Prove it, you ask.

The New York Post reported:

Anti-ICE protests in Minnesota may appear to be “grassroots” efforts organized by concerned citizens, but they’re really funded with megadonor money — some coming from China. A so-called “ICE Out” march drew an estimated 15,000 left-wing political activists to a frozen, snow-covered Minneapolis on Friday, with attendees chanting “ICE out now” and demanding an end to federal immigration enforcement in the city. Although framed as a spontaneous uprising of concerned, everyday people, the demonstration—like countless that have regularly metastasized during President Trump’s terms—featured a familiar cast of politically obsessed activists and terminally online characters. They organize on radical message boards and encrypted texting apps, but are backed by funds created by radical leftist billionaires. “My team’s best judgment is that it’s the Neville Singham network that is most active [in Minnesota], partly because that’s the most crazy network. But they aren’t alone,” Scott Walter, president of Capital Research and an expert on dark money outfits, told The Post.

I am not surprised to learn the CCP—Red China—is behind this effort to stop the U.S. government from kicking illegal aliens out. After all, Tim Walz was its Manchurian vice presidential candidate, chosen by the Democrat Party because of his ability to milk social justice programs to fund Democrats.

Come on. Do you really believe the DNC (Obama) would let a goofball like Kamala pick her running mate? They wouldn’t trust her to pick her nose.

So just who is this Singham dude?

Grok replied:

Neville Roy Singham (born May 13, 1954), often referred to as Neville Singham or Roy Singham, is an American businessman, socialist activist, and multimillionaire currently residing in Shanghai, China. He founded Thoughtworks, a Chicago-based IT consulting firm specializing in custom software development, tools, and services. He led it as chairman from its incorporation in 1993 until selling it to a private equity firm in 2017 for $785 million. He has had no involvement with the company since then. Singham comes from a leftist background—his father, Archibald Singham, was a Sri Lankan political scientist and academic. In his youth, he was involved with the League of Revolutionary Black Workers, a Black nationalist-Maoist group, and worked in auto factories in Detroit. He attended Howard University (among other institutions) and built his career in software engineering and consulting. After selling Thoughtworks, Singham moved to China, where he has started consulting businesses and maintains offices. He is married to Jodie Evans, co-founder of the anti-war group Code Pink. He has gained significant attention—and controversy—for allegedly funding a network of left-wing activist organizations and nonprofits in the United States and globally through “dark money” channels, including shell companies and donor-advised funds. Groups reportedly linked to his funding include: The People’s Forum (which has acknowledged receiving millions from him and called him a “Marxist comrade”) ANSWER Coalition Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) Code Pink (through his wife and network support) Investigative reporting (notably a 2023 New York Times investigation) and U.S. congressional probes have alleged that hundreds of millions of dollars from Singham-linked entities have supported groups promoting progressive causes mixed with pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) talking points, propaganda efforts, and anti-U.S. narratives. These include efforts aligned with Beijing’s “Strategy of Sowing Discord,” as well as involvement in pro-Palestinian activism (e.g., “Shut It Down for Palestine” campaigns post-October 2023), anti-ICE protests, and other demonstrations.

Singham is an anti-American communist. As a billionaire, he is rich enough to afford being a communist.

But history shows that once in charge, a Stalin or a Mao or a Pol Pot will mow down the rich first. OK, maybe after they mow down the homosexuals.

Bernie is the Pied Piper leading the children to the river, where he sill sob about all the drowned kids—and blame the billionaires.

