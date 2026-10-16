I had Internet issues for the last 30 hours, which is why I did not post a newsletter today. With luck, there will be a Highlights of the Week on Saturday.
Thanks for bearing with me.
I had Internet issues for the last 30 hours, which is why I did not post a newsletter today. With luck, there will be a Highlights of the Week on Saturday.
Thanks for bearing with me.
No posts
10/16/26: Not a problem. Rest and be refreshed. Good to hear it's only the internet (who else besides myself would like to see the cell phone networks crash for 48 hours to be able to watch the obnoxious cell phone zombies lose their minds?)
Thanks for letting us know. A suggestion: Starlink.