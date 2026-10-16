Don Surber

Don Surber

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Don Reed's avatar
Don Reed
Oct 16Edited

10/16/26: Not a problem. Rest and be refreshed. Good to hear it's only the internet (who else besides myself would like to see the cell phone networks crash for 48 hours to be able to watch the obnoxious cell phone zombies lose their minds?)

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Harry Herrmann's avatar
Harry Herrmann
Oct 16

Thanks for letting us know. A suggestion: Starlink.

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