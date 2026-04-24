Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
6h

What America needs most is stable families with moms making sammiches for their kids.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
6h

“The rich are important to a free people, which is why communists like Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries keep blaming the problems of big government on the rich.”

Indeed, when did you ever get a job from a poor person?

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