Mark Steyn predicted the world we live in 20 years ago with the publication of America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It.

Conservatives credit George Orwell for predicting the oppressive moves of our government, and rightly so. But as the world churns—as our oppressive but incompetent governments waste time, energy and money on foolish things like DEI and net zero—a darker and older threat has risen that surpasses the evil outlined in 1984.

Muslims saw our weaknesses and exploited them.

9/11 was met with fire, true, but also wimpishness such as George Walker Bush calling Islam a religion of peace. Instead of a Muslim ban, we imported more.

Our military was up to the task, overwhelming Afghanistan’s capital and all of Iraq. But weak civilian leadership gave those countries back. And it took a decade to find Osama bin Laden. Really?

Sharks smell blood, Muslims smell weakness.

Electing Obama was the existential threat to America for he inspired an Arab Spring that resulted in his JV team, ISIS. He bombed and ended the Gadhafi regime, replacing it with a civil war. Refugees swarmed Italy. ISIS created Syrian refugees who flooded weak European countries.

Who would have thought?

Steyn. He realized that Europe was too feeble, too socialist and too suicidal to take on the new threat. 20 years ago, he wrote:

The continent has embraced a spiritual death long before the demographic one. In those seventeen European countries that have fallen into the “lowest-low fertility,” where are the children? In a way, you’re looking at them: the guy sipping espresso at a sidewalk café listening to his iPod, the eternal adolescent charges of the paternalistic state. The government makes the grown-up decisions and we spend our pocket money on our record collection...the long-term cost of welfare is the infantilization of the population. The populations of wealthy democratic societies expect to have total choice over their satellite TV package, yet think it perfectly normal to allow the state to make all the choices in respect of their health care. It’s a curious inversion of citizenship to demand control over peripheral leisure activities but to contract out the big life-changing stuff to the government. And it’s hard to come up with a wake-up call for a society as dedicated as latter-day Europe to the belief that life is about sleeping in.

Tell me 20 years later that this is not true. Europeans have forgotten how to make babies.

Visit Italy. See David while you can because the statuary goes once the caliphate arrives. The Sistine Chapel will become a mosque.

Westerners have invented new rules that defy logic, reason and reality even in America, where ignoring biology is called science. His take on Gitmo was so on target it was like taking a swing from Mar-a-Lago and hitting the golf cup on the moon:

Far from being tortured, the prisoners [at Guantanamo] are being handled literally with kid gloves (or simulated kid-effect gloves). The U.S. military hands each jihadist his complimentary copy of the Koran as delicately as white-gloved butlers bringing His Lordship the Times of London. It’s not just unbecoming to buy in to Muslim psychoses; in the end, it’s self-defeating. And our self-defeat is their surest shot at victory...Even a loser can win when he’s up against a defeatist. A big chunk of Western Civilization, consciously or otherwise, has given the impression that it’s dying to surrender to somebody, anybody. Reasonably enough, the jihadists figure: hey, why not us?

Talk about Club Fed.

Steyn landed this one on Mars:

One reason why the developed world has a difficult job grappling with the Islamist threat is that it doesn’t take religion seriously. It condescends to it. In Europe’s wholly secularized environment, the enduring religiosity of America is not just odd, but primitive.

Thank goodness we are a backward people—or were until Obama came along. He and Oprah attended the Church of God Damn America.

Steyn landed this one on Uranus.

No Islamic nation could have flown to the moon or invented the Internet, simply because for a millennium the culture has suppressed the curiosity necessary for such a venture.

That’s true. We built the first atomic bomb within two years 80 years ago. Iran has been at it for 30.

Steyn wrote in America Alone, “Someday soon, you might wake up to the call to prayer from a muezzin. Europeans already are.”

This was written before Obama and the mass invasion by military age Muslims he wrought. But Steyn was wrong. The call to prayer was already legalized in Hamtramck and Dearborn in Michigan. Minneapolis, New York City and Paterson, New Jersey, have since legalized it.

Putin laughs at the ignorance and cowardice of Europe.

We know what happened. Dark money bought politicians like Keir Starmer, the wannabe dictator who is afraid of his shadow. America has a host of traitors. We call them Democrats.

However, Europe is splintering. Poland, Hungary and some other members of the defunct Soviet bloc are just saying no to the invaders.

There is hope. His name is Jesus. Those countries saying no to Brussels also are Catholic or Orthodox.

In his second presidency, Trump has a new posse. His allies are Netanyahu, Bukele, Meloni, Orban, Milei, Takaichi and Kamla Persad-Bissessar. That last one is the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago—a couple of small islands just north of Venezuela.

She tweeted on Friday:

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO SUPPORTS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA I understand that there are concerns about what is happening in our region. I gave the assurance to guests at a supper hosted at the Diplomatic Centre on Thursday that there is nothing to fear. The people of Trinidad and Tobago are firmly on my radar, and there is no need to worry. It is the height of hypocrisy and unkindness that there are individuals in our country who wish to fight the Americans. I repeat: Trinidad and Tobago stands with the United States in a strong bilateral relationship. The United States is our largest trading partner. With Venezuela, our trade amounts to just 0.0003. These are the facts. I do not want anyone to lose their U.S. visa. There are over 350,000 Trinidad and Tobago nationals who hold U.S. visas. Over 250,000 Trinidad and Tobago nationals live in the United States, and approximately 20,000 hold dual citizenship. As I said yesterday: behave yourself. Understand where our help comes from. Understand who can protect and defend Trinidad and Tobago. Right now, there is only one country in the world that can do so. They have the equipment. They have the money. They have the assets. Trinidad and Tobago first. If anyone comes to attack our country, who do you think will defend us? The United States has the military might and the power.

America alone? No more under Trump. And yes, I left a few names off the list of our friends standing with us. The list will grow or their countries will die. Mark Steyn was right.

