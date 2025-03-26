Fake but accurate, as NYT might say.

The Democrat Party is down and I am all for kicking it as hard and as often as we can. DC is all a-flutter over this as they watch helpless as Trump takes down the evil empire Democrats made of the federal government. The swamp was drained 200 years ago when they built the city. He is simply cleaning house.

Boy howdy is he cleaning house. He is throwing all sorts of trash away. Soon he will hold a yard sale for empty federal office buildings from coast-to-coast—maybe even in Maui.

Democrats are gazing at their navels trying to figure out what to do next. The Resistance of 2017 won’t work this time because they cannot bogeyman Trump because Americans have already experience on Trump presidency. They know he’s not Hitler.

The public has also experienced a post-Trump presidency. They don’t want to go through that again.

The trouble for Democrats began in Afghanistan. FJB was doing well with his approval above water throughout his early presidency. Then he decided to surrender. He left behind $8 billion in military equipment and cash. His approval sank and never resurfaced.

The media did not make a big deal about 13 troops coming home in caskets and FJB looking at his watch repeatedly as he reviewed the coffins.

But the public noticed and on September 3, 2021, opening day for football for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, their fans in the student section chanted, “Fuck Joe Biden.” Students at other colleges picked up on the chant. A month after the Chanticleer Chant debuted, NASCAR fans chanted it.

NBC sideline interviewer Kelli Stavast pretended they said “Let’s Go Brandon” in honor of the winner of the race, but instead of quelling the protest, NBC and Stavast invigorated it by giving protesters a safe for work way to spread the word without using The Word.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is the Democrat problem with its vaunted messaging. The media can no longer provide them cover. The sinking ratings at CNN and MSNBC show that.

Not that the media has given up. Republicans took back the House at FJB’s midterm. The media spun it as a big loss for Donald Trump. That take was as weird as Tim Walz.

Democrats spent the next two years losing as they persecuted Trump in court. They won cases because they owned the judges and the media, but people saw through it. The mugshot of Trump that they coveted for so long turned into a gift for Trump’s fundraising. It’s difficult to condemn his as a Convicted Felon when your fellow’s family is laundering bribes for the Big Guy.

The party decided to pull the plug on FJB in June with a presidential debate followed by an interview by Disney’s Stephanopoulos. As they let him bomb away like a Japanese Kamikaze squad, party officials showed all the loyalty of Benedict Arnold

The party then coronated Kamala as their candidate, a woman most Americans did not know. The more they got to know her, the more they wanted to drink strychnine.

And just when Americans thought she was the worst vice president ever, along came Tampon Tim.

After the election, Democrats insisted on keeping their losing streak alive. They decided to oppose every one of Trump’s Cabinet nominations—and lost every time. Democrats had counted on RINO help but the problem with that was every time Democrats get power, they don’t work with the RINOs.

RINOs also saw what Trump did to Liz Cheney. You don’t have to primary that many people to get the message across.

Democrats are trying to figure out what their next move is. Their judges are stalling Trump but surely the Supreme Court will intervene or face the humiliation of being ignored. Suddenly the attempt by Schumer to delegitimize the Court over abortion does not seem as clever as it did three years ago.

Democrats are attacking Chuck the Schmuck because he voted against shutting the government down. They argued to shut down our government even as they protest any pause in shelling out our money to foreign dictators.

Losing has turned Democrats against one another. One for all and all for one has given way to every man for himself.

They also are gnawing their legs off to escape their Coyote Ugly policies.

Bernie Sanders told ABC: “I think cracking down on fentanyl, making sure our borders are stronger. Look, nobody thinks illegal immigration is appropriate, and I happen to think we need comprehensive immigration reform, but I don’t think it’s appropriate for people to be coming across the border illegally.”

Gavin Newsom now denies he used the word Latinx. You know, for a guy who goes through a tube of Brylcreem every day, he sure isn’t slick. Even CNN didn’t buy it.

And Democrats may go Iranian on trannies and throw them off their roof.

Fox reported, “Democrats are hoping to address transgender politics after being caught flat-footed on them in the 2024 election.”

How were they caught flat-footed after Dylan Mulvaney killed Bud Light? Americans are far more loyal to their beer than they are their politicians.

November’s loss should not have surprised them because if the presidential polls show a Democrat is ahead by 5 points or less, a Republican is headed for the White House.

Axios came up with the Top 10 Democrat Excuses:

1. It’s all Joe Biden’s fault.

2. It’s all Kamala Harris’ fault.

3. Podcasts and social media.

4. Too woke.

5. Elitist words.

6. Elitist policies.

7. Testosterone.

8. Inflation, inflation, inflation.

9. The border.

10. Trump is one-of-a-kind.

Axios said, “The party’s policies were right, many Democrats say—but the voters didn’t know it.”

For Democrats, voters are an existential threat to democracy.

I say all of the above excuses are valid but above all of them stands Afghanistan. We had won the war but Democrats threw away that victory and the lives it cost. Americans hate losers and Democrats are losers now.

Axios in a separate story pointed out how deep the hole Democrats are in.

No popular national leader to help improve it.

Insufficient numbers to stop most legislation in Congress.

A durable minority on the Supreme Court.

Dwindling influence over the media ecosystem, with right-leaning podcasters and social media accounts ascendant.

Young voters are growing dramatically more conservative.

A bad 2026 map for Senate races.

Democrat Senate retirements could make it harder for the party to flip the House, with members tempted by statewide races.

There are only three House Republicans in districts former Vice President Harris won in 2024, a dim sign for a Democratic surge. There were 23 seats eight years ago in seats Hillary Clinton won.

And, thanks to the number of people fleeing blue states, the math for a Dem to win the presidency will just get harder in 2030.

Left off the list is Trump demolishing the federal agencies that fund the NGOs that finance the Democrat Party.

The Democrat problem began in Afghanistan. The Chanticleer Cheer warned Democrats. They chose to pretend it was a cheer for a NASCAR winner.

It was the bell tolling for a loser party.

