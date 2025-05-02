The press continues to churn out sob sister stories about Trump’s deportations of people who had deportation orders before he was president. The stories are heavy on emotions, but light on the facts.

But here is one story about separated minors that needs a much wider audience.

The New York Post reported:

Homeland Security agents in California rescued two teenage migrant sisters from the clutches of alleged sex traffickers after they came across the border as unaccompanied minors. It’s the latest effort by the Trump administration to track down more than 320,000 migrant children who went missing under President Joe Biden’s watch—kids whom whistleblowers have warned are vulnerable to exploitation. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations saved the girls, ages 16 and 18, Saturday from captivity at a hotel in West Covina, California, where Christopher Ramirez was allegedly “pimping” the young sisters out, sources told The Post.

The story also said, “The Trump administration has already reunited roughly 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children with family members or safe guardians in its first 70 days, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Trici McLaughlin said.”

Instead of a story about rescuing sex slaves, we get predictable anti-Trump smear jobs that appeal to low-information Democrats about the separation of families.

Reuters reported, “U.S. immigration officials’ deportation of a woman to Cuba last week, separating her from her 1-year-old daughter, has drawn fresh attention to what critics say is the Trump administration’s willingness to split up families as part of its migration crackdown.

“Heidy Sanchez, interviewed by Reuters on Monday, said she was told she would be deported and separated from her still-breastfeeding daughter, a U.S. citizen.”

The child is an anchor baby. The mother’s plan was to come here illegally, give birth and stay here forever. Then we re-elected Trump president and there went that plan.

Reuters said, “Her account is disputed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which contends that parents are given a choice of taking their child with them and that Sanchez had elected to leave her daughter with a relative.”

Apparently she chose the baby’s father. The story is not clear and only said officials told her to call her husband.

The story did say, “Sanchez, 44, had been under deportation orders since 2019 but was allowed to temporarily live and work in the United States as long as she regularly checked in with ICE.

“During that time, she married a Cuban-born naturalized U.S. citizen and had her first child in November 2023.”

Like I said, the child is an anchor baby. This was her choice, not The Donald’s. There is no reason for families to be broken up. Parents can take their children with them when they leave—or leave them behind.

What would I do in such a situation? Not create the situation. Crossing the border illegally is perilous physically as well. But people make bad decisions and the American media blames Trump.

The saga of the Maryland Man continues with more evidence that he is not a nice person. The New York Post reported:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was accused of being a gang member in 2018 court papers, The Post can reveal—as the fight continues over whether the deported illegal immigrant dad was a part of MS-13. Abrego Garcia’s wife’s ex made the claim when he filed documents seeking an emergency court hearing on the custody of the couple’s two children. “She is dating a gang member,” Jennifer Vasquez Sura’s ex, Edwin Trejo Ramos alleged in the petition filed in Prince George’s County Circuit Court in Maryland.

The Maryland Man’s wedding was odd, as the Post reported:

Abrego Garcia and Sura—a U.S. citizen—met in 2016, according to NBC News. The couple moved in together in 2018, and in June 2019, they got married while Abrego Garcia was being held in an immigration center, standing on opposite sides of a security glass wall. Sura gave birth to their son a few months later.

Security glass apparently is a terrible prophylactic.

Well, at least they are not brother and sister. If they were, she’d be in Congress, right?

The press is working overtime to portray Trump as the destroyer of wholesome American families. There is no evidence that the girl’s parents are members of Tren de Aragua—if you ignore their tattoos.

NYT reported, “A Venezuelan family is calling for a 2-year-old to be returned to her mother after the U.S. authorities deported the mother to Venezuela on Friday without the child.

“The girl’s father was sent to a prison in El Salvador in March.

“The toddler, Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal, remains in foster care in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Officials said in a statement that the child was removed from her parents and from the manifest of her mother’s deportation plane for her own ‘safety and welfare.’ ”

Buried in the story is the fact that the separation of the family was last year on Biden’s watch.

NYT said, “In the case of the Venezuelan toddler, the girl’s mother, Yorely Bernal, 20, had entered the United States with her partner, Maiker Espinoza, and their child in May 2024, while President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was still in office.

“According to the couple’s relatives, the authorities told them their tattoos looked suspicious, took them into custody and sent the girl to foster care.”

The story also said, “It is unclear why officials separated the family members last year.”

But buried in the story was this:

In its statement, Homeland Security said Mr. Espinoza was a “lieutenant” of Tren de Aragua who oversees criminal operations, including a “torture house,” and that Ms. Bernal directed the “recruitment of young women for drug smuggling and prostitution.” “President Trump and Secretary Noem take their responsibility to protect children seriously,” said the statement, referring to the department’s secretary, Kristi Noem. “We will not allow this child to be abused and continue to be exposed to criminal activity that endangers her safety.”

I live in a country where some states may take your child away if you misgender him/her/it.

As for the Maryland Man, he faces competition from the Kansas Woman.

In a column ironically labeled “reality check,” the Kansas City Star reported, “Kansas woman went to KC for a green card interview. Now, she faces deportation.”

Spoiler alert: She is really Rosmery Alvarado, 42, of Guatemala.

She had outstanding deportation orders, but you had to read Paragraph 28 to find that out:

Upon her arrival in detention, Alvarado’s family found out two deportation orders were pending against her; one from earlier in the day, and one referencing charges from Alvarado failing to appear in court as a minor in the early 2000s.

Throughout the lawfare persecution of Trump in 2022, 2023 and 2024, the press insisted no one is above the law. Who knew that electing Trump to a second presidency would end that?

Meanwhile, the Daily Caller reported:

Four House Democrats who raced to El Salvador to stand up for a deported illegal migrant with alleged criminal ties stayed in a luxury hotel with panoramic views of the country’s greenery, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned. Democrat Reps. Maxwell Frost of Florida, Robert Garcia of California, Maxine Dexter of Oregon and Yassamin Ansari of Arizona traveled to the capital city of San Salvador to advocate for the release of reputed MS-13 gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia on April 21. They stayed at the Hilton San Salvador, a luxury property situated against a picturesque backdrop of the capital city’s volcano, a source familiar with the members’ accommodations told the DCNF.

The Moral Outrage Card. Don’t leave home without it—otherwise you’ll be stick in a Motel 6.

