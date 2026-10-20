British writer Daniel John Hannan—the Baron Hannan of Kingsclere—tweeted, “Is it time to start developing a CANZUK version of Starlink?”

Our frenemies in Europe and the Snow Mexicans are upset because Zelensky complained that Trump wouldn’t let him use Starshield (the military version of Starlink) to bomb Russia.

On Friday, Trump denied this, telling reporters, “I didn’t do that. No, we didn’t do that at all. In fact, I don’t even think it was slowed down from what I understood because I just checked this morning.

“I heard about it from the news, the media. And we didn’t slow it down at all. And I think it’s probably functioning, from what I understand.”

Zelensky’s lie served its purpose by giving European and Canadian authoritarians an excuse to shut down Starlink, which they hate because they cannot control or tax it, the two things they like best.

Musk is a danger to the Macrons and Carneys of the world because he gives their people freedom, which is toxic to totalitarians. By golly, he’s a madman who bought Twitter and made it safe for anti-globalists! If this freedom of speech gets out of hand, why the next thing you know, there will be unauthorized protests by actual citizens instead of career students and smelly old hippies.

The Elbows Up people in Canada seek to ban and replace Starlink.

Cherie DiNovo, former Member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament renowned for her work to legalize gay marriage, tweeted, “Canada announces: Telesat, homegrown satellites, will be expanded and Starlink usage will soon be removed. This is what every country on Earth should do ASAP.”

On September 29, 1962, Canada became the third country to design and build its own satellite. The USA put Alouette 1 in space. Canada has never used its own rocket to launch a satellite into orbit.

In 64 years since Alouette 1, Canada has launched a free health care system that now just goes ahead and kills patients rather than treat them. Social justice spending accounts for 17.2% (one-sixth) of its GDP.

0.043% of its gross domestic product goes to space, the Final Frontier.

Canada’s main contributions to space are actors William Shatner and James Doohan, who played Captain Kirk and Scottie, respectively, on Star Trek.

To put its satellites in orbit, Canada now uses SpaceX.

God gave Canadian politicians two feet so they would not miss when they shoot. Consider Ontario Premier Doug Ford. He repeatedly threatened to cut off electricity to the United States to defy Trump. This weekend, the Toronto Sun reported:

Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) signed a deal to import 600 megawatts of American electricity just in case blackouts or brownouts occur in the province during the cold days. “It’s very ironic,” Jack Gibbons, the chair of Ontario Clean Air Alliance, told reporters. “The Premier has been repeatedly threatening to cut off electricity exports to the United States. But now he goes and signs a contract to import power from the United States.” The total value of the deal was not publicly announced. The province usually sells its excess electricity to Michigan, Minnesota, and New York. With the Pickering nuclear power plant receiving a refurbishment, the IESO says the American power will compensate for any possible shortcomings. The government says the refurbishment project, which began last month, will extend the life of Pickering’s four CANDU reactors by up to 38 years, creating approximately 30,500 jobs annually during construction and 7,500 jobs across Canada over its lifespan.

Ah, the can do spirit of CANDU (get it?) lives on, right?

But Canadian politicians have a great plan to stay in power. They simply blame every problem on America, specifically Donald Trump. Polls show Trump with 85%–90% disapproval among Canadians.

No one bothers asking Americans what they think of Canada’s leader because 85%-90% of us think it’s Tim Horton and his donuts aren’t so bad.

Politicians everywhere in the West are ginning up hate toward Musk and Starlink because they fear free speech. After sleeping through decades with underfunded space programs that pushed papers around, every leader in Europe suddenly is planning to develop an alternative to Starlink.

Who will put those alternatives into orbit? Well, for years England relied on Russia but ever since Putin invaded Ukraine, the Brits have used SpaceX and India.

The European Space Agency—begun when Musk was 3—uses European launchers but has only 70 satellites.

Musk has 11,140 satellites.

Judging by California’s multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail boondoggle, I expect the Burnhams, Carneys and Macrons of the Old World Order to use their quest for an alternative to Starlink primarily as another excuse to hand out jobs and contracts to family and friends. If a man with a Somali-level IQ like Gavin Newsom can figure it out, surely geniuses like Andy Burnham can.

Meanwhile, CBS reported, “Elon Musk said in a social media post on Monday that he plans to give one of his SpaceX shares to each child in the U.S., writing that the gift will be the first of many.”

There are 73 million kids in the USA. It closed at $147.96 a share on Monday, making that a gift of $11 billion.

The Baron Hannan of Kingsclere wants to take on Elon Musk. Well, Bambi once took on Godzilla. How’d that go?

Earlier I posted a video of the mother of Amy Acton urging people not to vote for the Democrat nominee for Ohio governor. That was a mistake. It turns out the mother allowed her husband to rape Acton at age 12 in 1978, lost custody of her children and stayed with the stepfather until he died in 2004.

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