Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6d

Apparently, the revolution against Elon Musk needs a ride on Elon Musk’s rocket. That should temper the chest-thumping. Canada can build a competing network, and a successful competitor would earn its customers. But politicians who sell an anti-Musk tantrum as technological independence owe taxpayers something beyond a subsidized press conference. Publish the costs, meet the deadlines, and deliver the service before demanding congratulations. Musk’s critics are entitled to dislike his politics. Gravity remains indifferent to their grievances. If Ottawa wants to demonstrate superiority, put working infrastructure above the atmosphere. Until then, save the victory speeches and pay the launch invoice.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
6d

Elon who happens to be an African American is a force of nature that the Nanuks of the north can only marvel at but never catch up with!

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