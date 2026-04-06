Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skinnydip's avatar
Skinnydip
6h

I haven't felt that much pride in a very long time as when I heard the second airman was rescued. Thank you President Trump.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
6h

Dear Daily Mail: Does the Encyclopedia Brittanica still have an entry on Dunkirk? If so you might want to read it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
156 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture