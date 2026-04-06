This is an AI generated graphic. Duh.

There are two types of people in the world this morning—those who are elated that the American military rescued the pilot and the weapons system officer of a downed F-15E deep in Iran, and then there are those who are unhappy. Whatever you may call the second group critics or communists, liars or losers, or dead-enders or Democrats, their rooting for Iran to prevail in this conflict is tedious and TDS.

Former Obama communication expert Nayyera Haq went on CNN to promote the Democrat Party’s line that Iran is winning the war. She ran into a buzz saw named Scott Jennings.

Haq: “The meme war and internet propaganda, which is something that the Iranians have been known for in influencing. And so they had, for all of our talk on our side, of all the people killed in the regime, they have been pushing out through multiple channels around the world, images of the American army generals.” Jennings: “Do you think the Iranians would rather have their ENTIRE navy back or their memes?” [Laughs in her face] “I mean come on! We have destroyed 13,000 military targets, and they have memes?!”

Haq’s argument is almost as bad as G. Elliott Morris’s jubilation over poll numbers and writing, “Why Democrats are suddenly winning back the left—and the ‘double-haters.’” Cool. Democrats are convincing Democrats to vote Democrat. Looks like Democrats will actually win some primaries this year.

The other argument that Iran’s fans make is it cost $300 million to rescue the weapons system officer.

Laura Loomer said it best in a tweet:

Someday there is going to be a movie made about this rescue mission in Iran. But man, what a morale booster for our military to know that the Secretary of War and Commander-in-Chief will blow up $300 million worth of our own military aircraft to rescue one US soldier. No man left behind! God bless our troops!

Military personnel matter to President Trump. At $300 million a troop the 1.3 million people in uniform means they are worth 390 trillion dollars (a million times a million is a trillion).

To Joe Biden, they were worth nothing.

He left 13 behind to die in Afghanistan and he looked at his watch repeatedly when their bodies came home.

But for a moment, look at our military’s rescue through the eyes of the enemy.

Iran had two men downed inside Iran and somehow its military was unable to find them, while the military from a nation thousands of miles away rescued them. It was like a groundball going through a fielder’s legs and costing his team a World Series game.

The rescue feels like victory because it is.

The American news media was careful not to look like the fools they are. Enter the London Daily Mail.

But ex-military (including retirees) side of X got it.

(That last line was “America, are you getting this?”)

The appreciation goes even further back. Stuart Baggish replied, “Exactly! Never forget 22 October 1983.”

Mike Herrero replied, “It goes back to 1979.”

Oh and Cynical Publius later posted, “The United Arab Emirates are a better American ally than the United Kingdom.

“Think about that for a moment.”

A few Brits took exception to that. I don’t care. Do you?

The rescue was yet another in the unprecedent success of Operation Epic Fury. The quickness and extent of the War Department—beheading the regime and its military leaders, denuding its air defense, sinking its navy and devastating its air force—is comparable to Desert Storm in 1991.

As of yesterday (Day 37), Americans had flown 13,000 sorties.

The coalition flew 116,000 sorties in 43 days. The war ended with grounded troops demolishing the Iraq military in 100 hours.

But Iran is three times the size of Iraq with a population today that is four times what Iraq’s was in 1991.

Saddam Hussein remained in power. The Ayatollah Khamenei is dead but unburied with no state funeral planned because his top leaders are unalive and their replacements fear attending a funeral that the USA would greet with a few choice missiles.

This is not a knock on President George H.W. Bush. He went in to kick Iraq out of Kuwait and he did. Mission Accomplished.

I am only saying that on the surface, this task seems harder and we are winning. Again. Those victories send a very clear and very American message: Don’t Tread On Me.

Juan Doe, an Argentinian tweeted:

Trump is in his prime. He realized that the United States has the political, economic, and military power to do WHATEVER IT WANTS. You a banana republic dictator who’s expropriating Yankee oil wells from companies? I kidnap you from your house and throw you in jail. You a Mexican narco who’s shipping me fentanyl? I blow your head off and say it was the Mexican Army. You a theocratic dictator who’s funding terrorist attacks against Americans and building the bomb? I launch a missile right up your ass while you’re at home. The idiots who say he’s senile are the same ones I used to read here saying Kamala would win last year. I remember all of them. Trump knows this is his last term and he doesn’t give a damn anymore. He wants to leave behind a better USA and a better world, and he’s gonna use every ounce of power that 250 years of democracy and capitalism gave to the United States.

He understands what every world leader knows in his heart of hearts. America has the military might, the military personnel, the military leadership and the will to clean up the world.

Those leaders who believe they can wait Trump out until he leaves office in January 2029 are setting themselves up for a very big letdown.

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