Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
17h

Himes wants to get Section 702 out of the way. I’d like to see John Thune grow a spine and put it right in the middle of the floor. Make senators vote on a warrant requirement. Collecting intelligence on foreign targets is one thing. Going back through that haul looking for an American’s messages is another. If Congress sends Trump a renewal without meaningful warrant protections, he should veto it. And good for Hegseth for pinning that medal on Iglesias. An Army specialist can tell the defense secretary to keep it down. Surely the Senate majority leader can tell the FBI to get a warrant.

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Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
17h

“… rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties…”

Ha! That’s just a list of all the things that 0bama tried to destroy. And is still trying to destroy with his DSA pals and his endorsement of El Sayed.

God forgive me but I truly hate that man with a passion.

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