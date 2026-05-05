As I noted earlier, the 5 richest men in America signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776. They actually had fortunes and sacred honor to pledge. The signing was August 2, 1776, when 50 of the 56 delegates to the Continental Congress put their John Hancocks on the declaration—including John Hancock.

The sixth richest man was an otherwise engaged General George Washington.

For the first 50 years including five presidencies, these men midwifed a nation like no other in the world because it was founded on the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They nursed it through its infancy.

The Founding Fathers faced the hangman for treason if they failed. Trump assembled a team to restore the republic. They face imprisonment if they fail. They are led by a man who faced the same fated.

Lyndon Baines Johnson entered Congress nearly penniless in 1937. He died 36 years later with a net worth of $113 million in today’s dollars.

Trump’s net worth fell by $1,200,000,000—$1.2 billion—one-third of his wealth—in his first term.

Worth every penny because 47 is better than 45. Trump’s team could time travel 250 years back and win freedom from the British Crown.

Ben Franklin was indispensable. He was a publisher who fought for a free press. He invented the lightning rod, invented bifocals and the Franklin stove.

Elon Musk builds cars that drive themselves, retrieves rockets, bores tunnels beneath cities and turned Twitter from a liberal propaganda machine into a global town square.

Scott Bessent is the Alexander Hamilton of this revolution. Obama used the IRS to go after his political opponents. Bessent uses his powers as Treasury Secretary to go after narcotic traffickers and the terrorist Iranian regime. The use of tariffs as a tool in diplomacy is one of the most Trumpian ideas of all. Bessent has defended tariffs admirably on the TV news channels.

Marco “Polo” Rubio is the man jack of all trades, master of all. Rubio’s success and loyalty should not be a surprise. Needing Florida, Trump got Rubio to seek re-election. Many are convinced that had Trump not moved to Florida, the ticket would have been Trump/Rubio.

Hung Cao and his family escaped Vietnam as Saigon fell. Later, his father took a job in US AID that had the family move to Niger. He said, “In 1979, when the Shah of Iran fell, my family and I were living in Niamey, Niger. The U.S. Marines that protected us that night in case of an evacuation stood over us and said ‘nothing will happen to you tonight. Not on my watch.’ In that moment, I wanted to be a hero like them which is why I dedicated a lifetime to serve in the military.”

The retired Navy captain is now the acting Secretary of the Navy.

Stephen A. Miller won his first battle 20 years ago when as executive of the Duke Conservative Union, he dared defend the Duke lacrosse players against the media mob who wanted to railroad them because media pundits saw them as privileged white boys. Miller proved correct, which is why the media will never, ever forgive him.

Tulsi Gabbard is the spy who loves America. She follows the footsteps of Ric Grenell and Condoleezza Rice as chief of the spies. How about making her the Nathan Hale of Samoa—except for the execution part?

Then there is the turncoat.

Benedict Arnold’s left leg suffered wounds in the Battle of Quebec, the Battle of Ridgefield, and the Battles of Saratoga. His horse was shot and killed and landed on that unlucky leg.

Fox News fired Tucker Carlson. He cried all the way to the bank with the $15 million to $20 million a year Fox paid him until his contract expired.

JD is TJ.

I asked Grok to re-write the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence in JD Vance’s style.

When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people—the working men and women of this country, the factory towns, the hollows, the forgotten places that built this nation—to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with a distant and arrogant ruling class, and to assume among the powers of the earth the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to this separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness—not the happiness of Wall Street bankers, university administrators, and coastal elites, but the kind of happiness that comes from a good job, a strong family, a safe community, and a country that puts its own people first. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object—to enrich the few at the expense of the many, to hollow out our heartland, and to replace our people with a new underclass—evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government and to provide new Guards for their future security.

A little wordy but he captured why there is a MAGA.

Finally, Donald Trump would not be president if not for his wife.

God bless them all.

God blessed America with them.

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