Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
2h

The founding fathers, all in the same place and time era together gives the greatest evidence that our Republic was Divinely inspired. Today we need to acknowledge that our current leadership is the closest to what happened at the time of our founding and to give thanks heaven for it.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Don Surber and others
BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
2h

Trump: first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his MAGA men.

Reply
Share
6 replies
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture