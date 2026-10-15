Reuters reported, “A ​top U.S. bank regulator issued a report on Wednesday finding some of the country’s largest banks unfairly denied services to ‌some clients on political, religious or other grounds, but stopped short of imposing penalties.

“The de-banking report from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency covered nine of the nation’s largest banks by asset size. The regulator found each had policies restricting some clients’ access to financial services based on subjective criteria rather than financial risk.”

There are two sides to the story and Reuters was quick to give the other side, “Banks ​have said they close accounts or deny services because of legal, financial or reputational risks, not politics.

“The regulator criticized the banks ​for the practices, but did not indicate any sanctions or punishments were forthcoming. It said it may consider ⁠policy changes to discourage such activity.”

Nothing to see here, folks.

These totally apolitical decisions were based in part on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s description of groups.

The New York Post reported, “JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citibank, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Capital One, PNC, TD Bank, and BMO Bank were found to have discriminated against American consumers, citing ‘reputation risk’ as a reason to deny service between 2020 and 2025.

“Negative press, protests, criticism from advocacy groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, and reprisals from regulators or politicians were cited as the reputation risks most feared by the banks.

“The 47-page OCC report, ‘Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans,’ released Wednesday, found that the nation’s largest banks targeted Christian organizations over abortion, LGBTQ issues, and traditional family values.”

For decades, liberals have used the SPLC as the sole arbiter of what constitutes a hate group. But the SPLC is a dangerous organization. In 2010, SPLC listed the Family Research Council as a hate group. Two years later, on August 15, 2012, Floyd Lee Corkins II entered the FRC’s headquarters at 801 G Street NW in DC. He shot and wounded an unarmed Leo Johnson in the arm before being subdued.

Corkins said, “It was Southern Poverty Law, (which) lists anti-gay groups. I found them online. I did a little bit of research, went to the website, stuff like that.”

Last year, SPLC listed Turning Point USA as a hate group. An assassin killed Charlie Kirk months later. Police arrested Tyler Robinson and charged him with gunning Kirk down.

The big banks’ association with the SPLC is troublesome because SPLC has used donations to fund a few of the very groups it lists as hate groups, which is then used to collect more donations. I mean, if the Klan dies, so does the SPLC.

SPLC has found a perpetual motion money-raising machine.

Between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC secretly funneled more than $4 million in tax-exempt donor funds to paid “field sources” in the Ku Klux Klan, the National Alliance, the National Socialist Movement and Aryan Nations-affiliated groups such as the Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club.

In April, a federal grand jury indicted the SPLC on 6 counts of wire fraud, 4 counts of making false statements to a federally insured bank, and 1 count of conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.

The federal report shows the 9 Big Banks were in cahoots with at least two victims of de-banking.

In 2018, Visa and Mastercard blocked the ability of the David Horowitz Freedom Center to accept credit-card donations. The SPLC has designated it an anti-Muslim hate group.

In 2017, Vanco Payment Solutions (tied to Wells Fargo) discontinued its donation-processing services for the Ruth Institute (Catholic pro-family organization). The SPLC placed the group on its longstanding hate map.

At last count, the SPLC hate map listed 1,263 hate and extremist antigovernment groups. Madness.

The SPLC is just one problem. From 2020 to 2025, the 9 Big Banks showed loyalty to the Democrat Party and not their customers or shareholders.

The New York Post reported:

Among the examples in the report is JPMorgan Chase’s payment operation, WePay, closing the account of a merchant that sold merchandise promoting President Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) brand, claiming it “promote[d] hate, violence, or racial intolerance.” The bank’s internal screening system regularly flagged terms such as “MAGA,” “Make America Great,” and “America First” that appeared in merchants’ customer profiles, websites, and transaction information. Several of the terms used to find “violations” were added after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. WePay also closed accounts for a merchant selling conservative Republican T-shirts, hats, etc. Merchandise that raised red flags included a Biden-Illegitimate T-shirt, The Big Lie Sticker, and a Trump-Won flag.

A spokesman for JPMorgan Chase said, “A process used by WePay, a small technology company we acquired years ago and have since wound down, did not meet our expectations. We identified it, corrected it, and the business no longer operates. Our policies prohibit discrimination against customers based on political or religious views.”

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There is a touch irony in this. The story said, “The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced an investigation into the banks Wednesday and pledged to address any consumer harm caused by the de-banking practices described in the report.”

That’s the bureaucracy Pocahontas created to go after banks. Under Acting Director Mark Paoletta, it is but not in the way Senator Betsy Warren intended. (Her father called her Betsy.)

Paoletta said, “It is appalling that these banks targeted American consumers for their political, social, or religious beliefs that did not align with the Biden Administration or its leftist allies. “Many of those targeted were supporters of President Trump. These thuggish tactics… have no place in America…

“The CFPB will fully investigate whether the institutions featured in OCC’s report and others have complied with federal consumer financial laws and take appropriate action.”

Contingency lawyers may get the first crack at the banks. The SPLC has no money but the banks that did its bidding do. If he were alive today, not only would William Francis Sutton Jr. be 125, but he would be a lawyer going after the banks because that’s where the money is.

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