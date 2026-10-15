Don Surber

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Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
Oct 15

Whoa, Donnie! "The SPLC has no money but the banks that did its bidding do." I beg to differ. It is public record that the SPLC currently has EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTEEN MILLIONS DOLLARS IN ITS ENDOWMENT FUND AND NINE HUNDRED TWENTY-TWO MILLION IN TOTAL ASSETS! The SPLC has been the personal honey pot of its founder, Morris Dees and his henchmen since he created it.

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Suzie
Oct 15

These kind of tactics used against political enemies were the stock and trade of the Nazi regime used against the Jews and any organizations deemed enemies of the state, seizing their bank accounts and freezing them out of any viable economic activity.

But we’re the fascists.

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