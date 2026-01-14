On April 18, 2024, Becky Pepper-Jackson participated in the Harrison County Middle School Championships at Liberty High School. As BPJ of Bridgeport Middle School stood waiting for his turn, Emmy Salerno and four other girls from Lincoln Middle School took their turns at the shotput. Each stepped into the ring and then stepped out, forfeiting the match in protest to having to compete against a boy.

Two days earlier, BPJ had won an appeal from the Fourth Circuit to enjoin the state’s law that bars boys from participating in girls sports.

Then Attorney General (now Governor) Patrick Morrissey said this was not the last you would hear of the battle between the state and the well-funded LGBT crowd. He was right.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments on West Virginia v. BPJ and a similar Idaho case. The Idaho case was heard first, followed by West Virginia. Justices heard the cases for more than 3 hours.

Under FJB, Democrats changed the definition of Title IX funding for girls’ sports to include boys in dresses. Along with Obama’s lifting of the ban on Medicaid paying for transgender cosmetic surgery, this led to the litigation heard on Tuesday.

The oral arguments did not go well for LGBT Inc. Justice Alito toasted Kathleen Hartnett of the ACLU in the Idaho case.

ALITO: What does it mean to be a man or woman? HARTNETT: We do not have a definition for the court. ALITO: How can a court determine whether there’s discrimination on the basis of sex, without knowing what sex means?

According to Democrats, not knowing what a woman is qualifies her to be on the Supreme Court.

There also was this exchange.

ALITO: Let’s say a school has a boy and girl track team. A male student with no puberty blockers or female hormones, or surgeries, says, ‘I am a woman. That’s who I am.’ Can the school say, ‘No, you can’t participate?’ HARTNETT: Yes. ALITO: Is that person not a woman in your understanding?! They say they’re a woman. Are they not a woman, then? HARTNETT: Well, I’d respect their pronouns. ALITO: You seem to be saying the school can discriminate on the basis of transgender status! If this person is a “transgender woman” and is barred from the girls’ team, that person is being subjected to differential treatment based on transgender status, right?

Transwomen, ciswomen, isn’t is a shame? All we are saying (boom) is give girls a chance.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tried to trip Idaho Solicitor General Alan Hurst. She was tripping all right. All the Kamala of the court did was confuse everyone.

KJB: Is treating someone transgender, but does not have, because of the medical interventions and the things that have been done, who does not have, uh, the same, uh, threat to physical competition and safety and all the reasons the state puts forward—that’s actually a different class, says this individual. So you’re not treating the class the same. And how do you respond to that?

Kavanaugh stepped in to translate the word salad into English because Google doesn’t translate word salads—yet.

This case may be a twofer that ends tranny madness and DEI mandates.

The New York Times said, “Justice Kavanaugh may bring a coach’s perspective to the case.” Indeed he coached girls’ teams.

Back to Alito.

ALITO: There are an awful lot of female athletes who are strongly opposed to participation by trans athletes in competitions with them. What do you say about them? Are they bigots? Are they deluded in thinking that they are subjected to unfair competition? HARTNETT: No, your honor, I would never call anyone that. ALITO: Do you think that the success of trans athletes in women’s sports is proportional to the percentage of trans athletes who participate in women’s sports?

Oddly enough, no one has complained about tranny girls invading boys’ sports.

Why can’t boys who want to be girls do what Bruce Jenner did and compete as boys and then go through the whole hormonal thing? I don’t know if he’s been sliced and I really don’t want to know.

The early reviews in the media are trannies in girls’ sports will fall.

NBC reported, “Supreme Court leans toward backing state restrictions on transgender student-athletes.”

NBC’s report included two pictures of BPJ—but not one of the five girls who stood up to him.

CBS reported, “Supreme Court seems likely to uphold transgender athlete bans in West Virginia and Idaho.”

The story said, “Some of the justices sought to test the lines of when it would be permissible under Title IX for girls and boys to be treated differently. Justice Neil Gorsuch posed the hypothetical scenario of boys having separate high school remedial programs, while Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett raised examples of proficiency in chess or calculus.

“Barrett and Justice Clarence Thomas also questioned whether boys who are less athletically skilled than their male peers could try out for girls’ teams if the laws were wiped away.”

The New York Times said, “Supreme Court Highlights: Justices Seem Inclined to Allow States to Bar Transgender Athletes.”

Amy Howe of Scotusblog threw in the towel writing, “Supreme Court appears likely to uphold transgender athlete bans.”

Howe said, “The court’s three Democrat appointees appeared to recognize that the challengers faced an uphill battle. They seemed to devote much of their efforts to mitigating their losses—either by getting one case thrown out or by limiting the court’s decision to a narrow one.”

So the bottom line is this is just politics. The LGBT Mafia overwhelmingly supports Democrats financially. And they are willing to sacrifice the rights of middle school girls to compete in their own sports without boys.

We used to call that bullying.

Two polls today.

