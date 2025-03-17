Why billionaires risk it all to make America great again.

Carmine Sabia reported on Saturday, “Former Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has joined the chorus of Democrats criticizing Senate Minority Leader and New York Senator Charles Schumer for allowing the government to be funded by a Republican crafted continuing resolution.

“Pelosi, a California Democrat, did not mention her Senate counterpart by name, but she shredded the legislation and those who supported it in a post on X.”

Nancy’s was a lengthy post that is best read in a drunken, sobbing voice: “Democrat senators should listen to the women. Appropriations leaders Rosa DeLauro and Patty Murray have eloquently presented the case that we must have a better choice: a four-week funding extension to keep government open and negotiate a bipartisan agreement.”

DeLauro is an octogenarian punk rocker who dyes her hair black and blue. Murray’s beautician sticks a bowl over head and cuts whatever hair is sticking out. Say what you want about Jasmine Swivelhead but at least she knows what makeup is.

Democrats were correct when they said re-electing Donald Trump president would lead to a civil war. There is one—among Democrats.

Even the Hill admits it, reporting, “Democrats on Capitol Hill are waging an internal war against one of their own after the GOP successfully muscled through the Senate a partisan spending bill that drew the votes of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), eight other Democrats and an independent.

“The clash is pitting most of the party—including virtually every House Democrat—against Schumer, who infuriated members of his party on and off of Capitol Hill by saying Thursday night he would back the measure.

“The differences over strategy badly split House and Senate Democrats.

“House Democrats engaged in an active pressure campaign to convince Senate Democrats to vote against the bill, before and after Schumer’s announcement. A number of prospective Democratic presidential candidates, including Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and JB Pritzker of Illinois, also urged Democrats to oppose the bill.”

Trump is punching Democrats back harder and faster than he did 8 years ago because in 2017 he got plenty of bad advice from veteran Republican lawmakers. He’s now quicker than an Elon Musk spaceship rescuing abandoned astronauts. Early this morning, Trump declared the pardons for the House J6 Committee null and void because Biden did not read or sign them—an autopen did.

Milley, Fauci and other Friends of Red China had better lawyer up. Michael Flynn may recommend a lawyer or two for these leeches.

Trump gives those who bedeviled him no rest—I say at 4:15 AM as I rewrite the newsletter.

Democrats expected a return of the naïve and inexperienced 45th president. The 47th president was forged in the fires of the hell wrought by the deep state to the cheers of Schumer.

Obama used the FBI to spy on Trump. Pelosi used the FBI to entrap his supporters on January 6, 2021. Biden used the FBI to raid Trump’s house. Biden also used the FBI to comb through Trump’s telephone.

You didn’t hear about the last one?

Jon Dougherty reported on Saturday, “The Biden White House handed over government cellphones belonging to then-former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to the FBI in May 2022 as part of a probe into the aftermath of the 2020 election, linking Trump to the investigation without sufficient justification.

“According to Fox News Digital, which first reported the finding, the FBI did not require a warrant to seize the phones from the Biden White House. However, after obtaining the devices, agents began drafting a search warrant to access their data, sources familiar with the investigation told the outlet.”

But that is ancient history. The future is Trump using Kash Patel to clean up the FBI like Jimmy the 6-foot-8 Elf scrubbed Hillary’s computer of her crimes.

Trump’s actions aren’t vengeance, but survival. Unless Trump extracts a penalty greater than these crimes, devil Democrats will continue their fascist ways.

He also is using the power of the presidential pen and phone to end the Reign of Weirdos from LGBT Land.

As I said in Friday’s newsletter, Trump is using every agency he can to pressure the apparently non-trans woman governor of Maine to ban boys from girls’ sport. She and the lobster liberals who elected her don’t like it. In case you missed it, I called my piece, “Treating Maine like Biden treated Musk.”

Trump has a better crew writing his executive orders this time to avoid most court challenges.

The Post Millennial reported, “On Friday, President Donald Trump revoked 18 different executive orders and actions taken by former President Joe Biden. With the latest reversals, Trump has revoked nearly 100 actions taken by the previous administration.”

Trim the fat? Trump is laying off entire larded agencies.

On Friday, he executed 7 more federal agencies by executive order, writing, “This order continues the reduction in the elements of the Federal bureaucracy that the President has determined are unnecessary.

“Except as provided in subsection (b) of this section, the non-statutory components and functions of the following governmental entities shall be eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law, and such entities shall reduce the performance of their statutory functions and associated personnel to the minimum presence and function required by law.”

NPR screamed, “ ‘Bloody Saturday’ at Voice of America and other U.S.-funded networks.”

All things considered, NPR should be next.

This time, Trump has a Cabinet fit for a Conservative.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is jettisoning foreign *cough* students who support the genocidal Hamas, which is funded by Iran’s Death To America regime.

The media sides with—you guessed it.

The New York Times ranted, “How a Columbia Student Fled to Canada After ICE Came Looking for Her.

“Ranjani Srinivasan’s student visa was revoked by U.S. immigration authorities. That was just the start of her odyssey.”

It’s like that Paul McCartney song, Banned on the Run—and the student certainly is banned. As is South Africa’s ambassador to the USA. Rubio called out his racism and anti-Americanism, declared him persona non grata and sent him packing. Like the son of a bartender he is, Rubio doesn’t care if the ambassador goes home, just as long as he leaves.

American laws carry no expiration date, so Trump dug out a law from 1798 (the Alien Enemies Act) to boot foreign gangbangers back to Venezuela.

The White House said, “Tren de Aragua (TdA) is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization with thousands of members, many of whom have unlawfully infiltrated the United States and are conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States.

“TdA operates in conjunction with Cártel de los Soles, the Nicolas Maduro regime-sponsored, narco-terrorism enterprise based in Venezuela, and commits brutal crimes, including murders, kidnappings, extortions, and human, drug, and weapons trafficking. TdA has engaged in and continues to engage in mass illegal migration to the United States to further its objectives of harming United States citizens, undermining public safety, and supporting the Maduro regime’s goal of destabilizing democratic nations in the Americas, including the United States.”

Hey, TdA. Tell the ex-ambassador and that ex-Columbia student hello if you see them in Canada.

But on Saturday night, Judge James Boasberg halted the deportations for 14 days to give TdA more time to rape, murder and extort money.

The judge—who persecuted J6 defendants as insurrectionists—ordered Trump to turn around a plane carrying TdA gangbangers. The administration didn’t. Trump is not playing by DC rules.

DC doesn’t like it, especially the propagandists. Trump, Vance and others skipped the annual Gridiron Dinner hosted by Big Media sloths. Trump would rather be in Mar-a-Lago winning his own golf tournament and ordering the death of terrorist leaders in between holes. This weekend, it was the Houthis turn to die for their cause.

Politico reported the Gridiron dinner backwards, “Trump gets a cold shoulder from elite DC media.”

No, he stiffed them. The story said, “The administration didn’t send a representative to speak for the first time in recent memory. It’s usually the president or the vice president: During Trump’s first term, the duty fell to former Vice President Mike Pence in 2017, Trump himself in 2018, senior adviser Ivanka Trump in 2019, and would’ve included former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien in 2020 before the dinner was canceled due to the pandemic.”

And a fat lot of good trying to play nice with the press did him in his first term. Being a good sport gained him nothing. When Twitter and Facebook banned him for life, not one person in the press stood up for him. They cheered. He is not the threat to the First Amendment. They are.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner was the only Cabinet to attend the Gridiron. His spokesman told Politico, “HUD’s mission touches every American and the mainstream media need to recognize that. Secretary Turner took this opportunity to show up and show how the administration is committed to reaching the record number of Americans who voted for President Trump, including some who still read mainstream news.”

Boom. Trump has set a good example in press relations for future next generations of patriotic, freedom-loving Americans to follow.

The 45th president was not a politician. The 47th president is a politician, sharpened by the most knives used against a leader since Julius Caesar. A bullet hitting you has to clarify matters.

Trump has his Vice President. He has his Cabinet. He has his Speaker of the House. He has his Senate Majority Leader. He has his Supreme Court, the first solid 6-3 conservative majority since FDR dismantled the last one.

This time, it is different. Trump adjusted and made sure he would not be Penced in.

If you get tired of winning, relax. You can always tune in MSM and watch Democrats bark at one another. Had Democrats played it straight after 2020’s election, Otto Pen would have been re-elected.

* * *

