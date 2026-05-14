Don Surber

Don Surber

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UncleWiggly's avatar
UncleWiggly
1h

There needs to be some penalty for a judge who ignores the law. I'd prefer immediate removal from the bench with no chance of ever being a judge again. If it is a state judge defying federal law, then we should be able to arrest and jail that judge. No judge should be above the law and if they defy the law, then they are criminals and should be treated like criminals.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
1h

“Unless Trump is doing something unconstitutional, judges have no authority to rebuke the president.” Very true, but how many of those so called judges have actually read the Constitution?

I’ll wager they don’t even know what a woman is and believe “that no human” is illegal.

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